Everton are leading the race for Inter Milan striker Joaquin Correa, who is set to leave in the summer transfer window, according to a report from FC Inter News.

Which strikers could Everton sign this summer?

Everton are said to be ready to make a €15m (£13m) offer for Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata this summer, having previously targeted him in the January transfer window, and he will be available for a cut-price fee, due to the emergence of Rasmus Hojlund.

Zapata is not the only striker the Toffees have been linked with, as they are also monitoring Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres, with the Sky Blues set to demand a fee of at least £20m to sanction his departure this summer.

Sean Dyche may have to bring in more than one new option in attack, given that Neal Maupay is a summer target for Serie A side Salernitana, while Arsenal are considering a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

As per a report from FC Inter News, Everton are the most plausible suitors for Correa, although they are not the only Premier League club interested in his signature, with West Ham United also said to have made an approach a few months ago.

The forward's time at Inter Milan is said to be over, and he is most likely to make a move abroad in the summer, opening the door for a potential switch to Goodison Park.

Should Everton sign Joaquin Correa?

The Argentine has recorded a solid, if not spectacular, goal return in the Serie A for a number of years now, scoring eight goals for Lazio in the 2019-20 campaign, before following that up with six in his first season as an Inter player.

Considering the £107k-per-week marksman has also averaged 0.23 assists per 90 in the past year, ranking in the 92nd percentile compared to other midfielders, there is every indication he would be a real attacking threat for the Toffees.

Dyche should undoubtedly look to sell Maupay to Salernitana, with the former Brighton & Hove Albion man never managing to find his form at Goodison Park, scoring just one Premier League goal this season.

However, despite being lauded as "sensational" by members of the media, Correa should not be brought in simply as a replacement for Calvert-Lewin, as despite the 26-year-old's injury troubles, he is still the Toffees' best striker, hitting double figures for Premier League goals for two straight seasons when he was fully fit.