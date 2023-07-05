Everton have now held talks with Swansea City over a potential swap deal for striker Joel Piroe, with Ellis Simms going in the opposite direction, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

Everton have set their sights on bringing in a new striker this summer, and journalist Sacha Tavolieri has recently reported they have "formally expressed" their interest in Almeria's El Bilal Toure, having made it clear they are willing to pay his €40m (£34m) release clause.

However, the situation involving the Mali international is a "bit messy", with Fulham also named as potential suitors, so the Toffees could look at other options, including Leeds United's Rodrigo, with journalist Paul Brown recently backing the Spaniard for a move to Goodison Park.

The Goodison Park outfit have continued to run the rule over Saletnitana forward Boulaye Dia, who has a release clause of just €25m (£21.5m), which is due to expire on July 25th, so they may have to move swiftly to secure his services.

According to recent reports, Piroe is also on Everton's wish list, with the Swansea forward available for a fee of just £12m due to the fact he has one year remaining on his contract, meaning this summer is the Welsh side's last chance to cash-in before they lose him for free next time around.

The Toffees have now been offered another way of acquiring the striker's services, however, as The Daily Mail report Swansea have discussed a potential swap deal, with Simms going in the opposite direction.

Simms is attracting the interest of a number of Championship clubs, with Stoke City and Coventry City being named as potential suitors, as the latter club need to replace Viktor Gyokeres, who has previously been linked with a move to Goodison Park.

It remains to be seen whether Everton would be willing to facilitate a swap deal, but it could be a good way of bringing in a new attacking option for a reduced fee.

How many goals has Joel Piroe scored?

The Dutchman found the back of the net 20 times for Swansea last season, following up an equally impressive 2021-22 campaign, in which he registered 22 goals and six assists in the second tier.

Those performances indicate the 23-year-old is ready to make the step up to the Premier League, and it is very clear the Toffees are in need of some fresh impetus in attack, having scored just 35 league goals last season, the second-fewest in the top flight.

Hailed as a "danger man" by journalist Josh Bunting, the former PSV man could be exactly the type of signing Everton need to get them firing, but the only question is whether they will be willing to let Simms leave.

The English forward only managed to score one goal in 11 league games last season, although he did show very promising signs at Sunderland earlier in the campaign, netting seven goals in 17 outings.

As such, we feel Everton should try and pursue a deal for Piroe without including Simms in the negotiations, with the former's contract situation putting his club in a very limited negotiating position.