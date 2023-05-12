Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is wanted by Manchester United once the summer transfer window arrives, according to a new transfer report.

How has Pickford performed this season?

The 29-year-old may have been part of a struggling Blues side this season, but it could certainly be argued that they would be a lot worse off without him. He has been possibly one of their standout players throughout the campaign, making important saves - the third most in the league (118) - that could ultimately keep Everton in the Premier League.

That was evident during Monday's 5-1 victory away to Brighton, when Pickford made several superb stops to keep the hosts at bay, playing a massive role in Everton picking up three priceless points.

The England stopper will have been at Goodison Park for six years once this summer arrives and he may feel that it is time to look for a new challenge - if the Blues are relegated to the Championship, that will surely be an absolute given. It looks as though there is strong interest from a huge club, following a new transfer update.

Could Pickford seal exit from Everton?

According to The Daily Star's chief sports writer Jeremy Cross, United boss Erik ten Hag is interested in taking Pickford to Old Trafford at the end of the season, seeing him as a potential upgrade on David De Gea, whose form has been patchy this season. The report states that the United manager has put the Everton man "on his wanted list, along with rising Holland and Anderlecht keeper Bart Verbruggen".

Pickford is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2027, but "would be expected to leave if his club dropped into the Championship". Even if they stay up, though, it seems unlikely that the Red Devils' interest is going to go away.

Losing the Englishman this summer would clearly be a blow for Everton, considering he has notched up 234 appearances for the club and been hailed as "outstanding" by former Blues midfielder Leon Osman earlier this season. He continues to be England's No.1, despite the impressive form of Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope, which says a lot about the calibre of player that the Blues would be losing.

The hope is that Pickford ignores United's interest and remains loyal to Everton, assuming they stay up, but it would be difficult to begrudge him a move to such a big club - one who look likely to give him Champions League football and a great chance of silverware in the future.