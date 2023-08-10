Everton are now considering signing Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana in a loan-to-buy agreement this summer, and a report has revealed the price of the buy option.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

The Toffees' interest in signing Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is well documented, with it recently being reported they were leading the race for his signature, however it now seems likely they are going to miss out.

West Ham United have now agreed a £30m deal in principle for the England international, meaning Sean Dyche will have to make a late swoop if he is to stand any chance of luring him to Goodison Park this summer.

Not only is Dyche keen on bolstering his defensive options, he is also running the rule over new attackers, with journalist Alan Nixon reporting Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison could still be pursued before the end of the transfer window.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GiveMeSport that Everton have "seemingly moved on" from Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto, having had a bid knocked back, but a move for Shakhtar Dontesk's Tete could be considered, as per Rudy Galetti.

Read The Latest Everton Transfer News HERE

With Dyche very keen on bringing in new wide options this summer, Sports World Ghana report the Toffees could sign Sulemana in a loan-to-buy agreement this summer, with Southampton now open to letting him leave.

The Saints are keen to get a return on their investment in the £40k-per-week forward, and the buy option is expected to amount to £25m, £3m more than they paid for him during the January transfer window.

Having missed out on the 21-year-old in the winter, it appears as though Dyche could stand a good chance of signing him this summer, but the Saints are not willing to sanction a permanent sale during the current window.

How many goals has Kamaldeen Sulemana scored?

The Ghanaian was not exactly prolific for the Saints last season, scoring just two goals in 18 Premier League games, having scored four in 20 Ligue 1 games for Rennes in the prior season, but he does have a number of other impressive attributes.

During his time in the French top flight, the youngster was lauded by CNN's John Sinnott, who said: "Rennes 2-0 up against PSG with about 20 minutes to play. Kamaldeen Sulemana, who is 19, has been superb. Incredible work ethic, quick and skilful. Reminds me a bit of Mane."

Prior to competing his move to Southampton, the former Rennes man was making a name for himself in Ligue 1 due to his dribbling ability, completing an average of 4.6 dribbles per 90 up until January 27th, second only to Jeremy Doku (250+ minutes played.)

Sulemana is still very young, so he can be forgiven for not making a huge impact in a struggling Southampton side last season, and his performances in Ligue 1 indicate he is far too good to be playing in the Championship.

As such, Everton should definitely try and pursue a deal, although the Saints' asking price of £25m may be a little high, given that he is yet to prove himself in the top flight.