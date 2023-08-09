Everton remain in talks to sign Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update regarding his future at St Mary's.

Who is Kamaldeen Sulemana?

The 21-year-old joined Saints from Rennes earlier this year, coming in as someone who could hopefully steer them away from the Premier League relegation zone, amid their battle for survival.

Sulemana did his best to prevent the south coast outfit from heading down to the Championship, but ultimately he was powerless to do so, despite some impressive performances. He scored twice and registered one assist in the league, although that tally did come in 18 appearances, with consistency not necessarily always on show.

While the Ghanian is contracted to Southampton until the summer of 2027, having only joined in January, a move away isn't out of the question before the end of the current transfer window. The attacker is unlikely to want to be plying his trade in the second tier of English football for a whole season, so a return to the Premier League may be on the cards.

Everton have been linked with a move for Sulemana in recent weeks, and it looks as though there is still belief that a transfer could happen this summer.

Will Everton sign Kamaldeen Sulemana?

According to Football Insider, the Blues still see the winger as an option and are in continued talks over a move to Goodison Park:

"It is believed that Everton remain in negotiations with Southampton over a potential loan deal for winger Kamaldeen Sulemana."

While Sulemana is still a very young footballer who remains unproven at the top level over a sustained period, he would represent an exciting signing for Everton, should they get a deal over the line.

He already has 18 caps to his name for Ghana, admittedly not yet scoring or assisting in that time, but he has netted 22 times at club level and is a player who should only become more of an all-round polished force as the years go on.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag once lauded the "incredible speed" that Sulemana possesses in his game during his time as Ajax boss, highlighting his explosiveness, and if he can steadily add more end product to such a key asset, he could become an extremely effective wide man over time.

With Demarai Gray seemingly set to move on from Everton this summer, the Saints youngster could be a like-for-like replacement, but a younger option with a potentially higher ceiling.

It is vital that the Blues continue to add more attacking quality to the squad between now and the end of the window, considering just 34 goals were scored in 38 Premier League games last season, and Sulemana could be a good place to start.

A centre forward is also badly needed, however, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury record continuing to be a problem and Neal Maupay offering little to no end product since coming in from Brighton last summer, scoring just one solitary goal in 29 appearances.