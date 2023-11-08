Everton have lacked a potent goalscorer ever since Romelu Lukaku left Goodison Park behind in 2017, the Belgian's departure to Manchester United scarring the Toffees to this very day.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has attempted to be the new star striker up top for the Merseyside-based outfit over the last few years, but injuries have hindered the 26-year-old from ever reaching his full potential in attack - only scoring two goals in total last campaign from 17 appearances, in an injury-ravaged season for the former Sheffield United man.

The 6 foot 2 attacker has recaptured his form recently however, shrugging off reoccurring fitness concerns to net four goals from 11 matches in all competitions.

Still, Everton cannot rely on Calvert-Lewin to lead the line and Sean Dyche will be disappointed that two new faces into the building this summer in attack haven't really got going yet - reinforcements Beto and Youssef Chermiti yet to net a single Premier League goal between them.

Everton transfer news

The former Burnley boss turned Toffees head coach could look to Germany for a new recruit this January in prolific young forward Winsley Boteli, with reports suggesting the Blues are very much interested in the Swiss sharpshooter who is taking the U19 Bundesliga by storm.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported on social media that Dyche's outfit are keeping a close eye on Boteli, with scouts from the Merseyside club monitoring the wonderkid before a concrete approach is considered.

Everton face competition from Italian giants Juventus too however, the Italian giants equally keen on the 17-year-old to bolster their attacking options.

The teenage star is likely way off first-team football with the Toffees, but Dyche will hope they can strike gold by potentially bringing Boteli into the building who could progress further in his new surroundings.

As a result, he could give healthy competition to the current crop of misfiring reserve attackers at Goodison Park with the five-time Switzerland U18 International in red-hot goalscoring form for Borussia Mönchengladbach's U19's currently.

How Boteli compares to Lukaku

Heralded as a "terrific prospect" by football journalist and scout António Mango, Boteli has been deadly for Gladbach this season in front of goal.

Imposing for a player still learning the ropes at 17 - Boteli a towering presence at 6-foot - the Swiss attacker's main strengths lie in his ability to stride forward effortlessly with the ball at his feet before unleashing a deadly strike that - more times than not - hits the back of the net with venom.

It's led to the Gladbach teenager netting 12 goals in just ten U19 Bundesliga starts this season, scoring two hat-tricks in this goal-laden spell with Boteli managing one last time out versus Alemannia Aachen U19s to steer his side to an impressive 4-1 win on the road.

Immediately the goal tally at youth level is comparable to that of Lukaku, who found the net 131 times in 93 appearances for Anderlecht's youth sides.

Likened to former Everton dud Moise Kean in his style of play - who coincidentally was also compared to the aforementioned Lukaku after signing - is comfortable asserting himself to aerial duels whilst also equally adept with running through with pace - the Toffees will have ambitions this January that they can land the in-demand youngster at the expense of other clubs.

The Blues will have to be patient however - stepping up from U19 football to the English top flight instantly is an unmanageable leap - but Everton will plan to give Boteli time to flourish in the youth set-ups if they win his services before unleashing him further down the line into the cut and thrust of senior Premier League football.