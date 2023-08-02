Everton could reignite their interest in signing West Ham United striker Michail Antonio, but a deal is likely to hinge on whether the Irons sign a new forward in the final month of the summer transfer window, according to a report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

The Toffees are currently in the process of sealing an agreement with Youssef Chermiti over personal terms, and then the Sporting CP striker will head to England to undergo medical tests before completing his move to Goodison Park.

However, Sean Dyche is still keen to bolster his squad with at least one other new striker, with Ellis Simms already leaving the club, and the manager is also looking at signing Southampton's Che Adams, with the Saints willing to sell him for a suitable fee.

Another Premier League striker Everton have their eye on is Antonio, with Football Insider reporting they could reignite their interest in the West Ham marksman, after his move to the Saudi Pro League collapsed.

The Irons are open to offers for the Jamaica international, who has less than one year remaining on his £85k-per-week contract at the London Stadium, however his exit could hinge on whether West Ham are able to bring in a new forward.

There may also be stiff competition for the 33-year-old, with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest both named as potential suitors, as the Toffees' Premier League rivals are also in need of reinforcements in attack this summer.

Everton are weighing up multiple options, and it remains to be seen whether they pursue a move for the West Ham forward, however it certainly appears as though a deal is there to be done.

How many goals has Michail Antonio scored?

The former Nottingham Forest man became West Ham's all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League back in August 2021, and he found the back of the net five times in the top flight last term, taking him to a total of 61.

After the Hammers sold Sebastian Haller, the London-born forward was praised by journalist Toby Cudworth for the "incredible job" he did, stepping up as the club's only senior striker over a period of 18 months.

Last season, the versatile forward was not quite as integral, but he still performed whenever he was called upon, weighing in with six goals and two assists in nine games en-route to the Irons' triumph in the Europa Conference League.

Considering Everton's other striker target, Chermiti, is only 19-years-old, it could be useful for Dyche to bring in a striker with more experience, and Antonio has proven himself in the top flight over the course of a number of years.

If Everton are able to sign the West Ham star for a knock-down fee, it would definitely be a worthwhile signing, especially considering he is extremely versatile, capable of playing across the front three.

That said, he should only be brought in on a short-term deal, as the veteran striker is now in the twilight years of his career.