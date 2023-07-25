It is very possible that Everton will look to sign a new midfielder in the summer transfer window, according to a key update from journalist Alan Myers.

Are Everton looking for new signings?

The Blues endured another disappointing season in the Premier League last time around, having gone into the campaign with an element of hope that a positive year could be enjoyed.

Instead, Everton had to wait until the final day to secure their safety, with their 1-0 victory over Bournemouth keeping them in the top flight and preventing what would have been a damaging relegation to the Championship.

It is now imperative that a repeat of the last two seasons doesn't happen, however, with Sean Dyche and his players needing to find a new level in 2023/24, ahead of a move to their new ground in the near future.

For that to happen, it is clear that new signings need to come in, bringing a freshness to proceedings, and most importantly, adding more quality and depth to Dyche's squad. It looks likely that Atalanta will beat them to the signing of primary attacking target El Bilal Toure, which is a blow, but other areas of the pitch also need to be focused on.

There have already been players brought in, though. Ashley Young was the first to join, signing on a free transfer after leaving Aston Villa, and he has since been followed by Arnaut Danjuma, who has made the move to Merseyside on loan from Villarreal.

Another new face, this time in the middle of the park, could also be on the cards.

Will Everton sign a new midfielder?

When asked by a fan on Twitter whether Everton would bring in a new midfielder this summer, Sky Sports reporter Myers responded with a simple but promising two-word response regarding the situation:

"Very possibly."

While no specific player is mentioned in the report, it is encouraging to hear that a midfielder could arrive at Goodison soon, hopefully in time for the start of the Premier League season, with Everton entertaining Fulham in their opening game on August 12th.

Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move to Merseyside and he could be an ideal option, although he isn't without suitors, with West Ham thought to be in the running to snap him up, having tabled a £40m offer for his services.

The 23-year-old is renowned for his energy levels and would provide a fresh impetus in the middle of the park, not to mention an eye for goal, having scored eight league goals on loan at Crystal Palace in 2021/22.

Whoever ends up coming in - you could argue he needs to be the right age and profile for Dyche, arriving as a key man from the off and providing strong competition for the likes of Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye and Alex Iwobi.

These next few weeks really could decide how Everton will cope and potentially even finish in the league in 2023/24, and if key additions don't come in across several different positions - centre-back, midfielder and centre-forward all stand out - there is the definite risk of yet another painful relegation battle, but it looks as if a new midfielder could be one to watch.