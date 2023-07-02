Everton striker Neal Maupay could reportedly leave the club this summer, following a hugely disappointing spell at Goodison Park.

How bad has Maupay been for Everton?

The £50,000-a-week attacker joined the Blues from Brighton last summer, in a move that would hopefully see more firepower added at Goodison Park.

Instead, Maupay has proven to be a massive disappointment in his Everton career to date, registering just one solitary goal and assist apiece in 29 appearances. For a striker, those are clearly poor numbers, and he has consistently struggled to make any kind of positive impact in a Blues shirt.

The Frenchman signed a three-year deal when he arrived last summer, therefore keeping him at Everton until 2025, but it looks increasingly likely that he won't be at the club when the 2023/24 Premier League season gets underway.

Is Maupay on the move this summer?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, journalist Paul Brown admitted that the idea of Maupay leaving Goodison this summer is far from out of the question:

"From the way he's been talking in recent weeks, it sounds like he would be interested in leaving. It certainly hasn't really worked out for him at Everton. I don't think they play in a way that suits him at all. "I'm not really sure why they bought Neal Maupay and decided to play the way they did. He doesn't work in either of the systems that they tried under the different managers last season."

Frankly, this update is likely to be met positively by many Everton supporters, who are unlikely to have been impressed by what they've seen from Maupay during his short time at the club.

Rather than keep the 26-year-old on and slowly allow his contract to run down, they should look to recoup as much of the funds they paid for him as possible, offloading him sooner rather than later.

Another recent report has suggested that Sean Dyche wants to sign two new strikers in the summer window, which further suggests that Maupay's future lies away from Everton. It is essential that some attackers come in who can provide steady levels of end product at the worst, but hopefully relentless numbers that will ensure yet another Premier League relegation battle doesn't come their way.

If Maupay stays, it wouldn't necessarily be the end of the world - Frank Lampard called him "proven" and "clinical" last season - but he has shown in the past year that he isn't good enough to be trusted as a good squad player.