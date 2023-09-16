Highlights Everton's potential takeover by 777 Partners signals a new era for the club, but concerns are growing about the lack of investment in the team.

A recent update reveals that 777 Partners are not even interested in investing in the playing squad.

Without significant investment, the struggling Everton team may face relegation this season.

Everton are in need of some good news at the moment, but unfortunately that's not what we've got in the latest update on the potential takeover by 777 Partners.

What's the latest on Everton's takeover?

It is clear that many Blues supporters have grown tired of the current ownership at Goodison Park, with both Farhad Moshiri and Bill Kenwright finding themselves under plenty of scrutiny, and some fans even staging protests before matches this year.

It has been a turbulent period at Everton of late, with back-to-back Premier League relegation battles coming their way - a third in a row looks possible at the moment, given their start to the season - not to mention off-field issues regarding the move to a new stadium, and the issues with the owners.

A takeover is needed at the club and 777 Partners have emerged as the clear front-runners to become the new majority shareholders at Goodison, signalling the beginning of a new era at the club.

Things hadn't appeared to be going too swimmingly at the moment, with a recent report claiming that there could be a problem with legal issues with the investors and that the Premier League are currently investigating them, but a huge new update from the club confirmed that a takeover has been agreed.

Now, another new update has also dropped, but it's not exactly what Blues fans would have been hoping for.

What are 777 planning?

According to an update from Football Insider, there are concerns within Everton regarding how much investment there will be from 777 Partners:

"There is growing disquiet among senior Everton figures about how much investment there will be into the team from potential new owners 777 Partners, sources have told Football Insider. Farhad Moshiri is in advanced negotiations with the US-based private investment group about ending his turbulent tenure as majority shareholder.

"Sources have told Football Insider that Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell has submitted three different player recruitment plans to 777 chiefs to outline how the squad can be reshaped in future transfer windows once the takeover is complete.

"The response from the potential new owners is believed to have been so cold that there is growing concern among senior Goodison figures about their interest in investing in the team. It is said that 777 are planning to invest in the construction of the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, but not in the playing squad."

This is a concerning update for any Everton fan, despite the main saga reaching a conclusion. While it is good to hear that 777 are keen on invest in the new stadium, the fact that the report reveals their coldness towards the recruitments plan has to be a concern, considering one well-placed source says it could lead to “disaster”, with an already struggling team “expected to be relegated” without significant investment.

The Blues need to be in a position where everything is running cohesively and the supporters feel content that the owners are supporting Dyche with the funds for signings, or it is hard to see the team heading in the right directon and going back to being more of a Premier League force again.