Everton have been tracking Oumar Solet, and they could be set to make a move for the RB Salzburg defender this summer, according to a recent report from The Daily Mail.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

Everton boss Sean Dyche has recently admitted he has found it difficult to bring in some of his key targets this summer:

"It's a tough market," he said. "There is only so much that we can do, so we are working very hard - I can assure everyone of that - to construct deals that can work.

"There is no exact moment until it's over the line. There have been situations where we have been into where we thought we were going to get it over the line and we don't - that's the way it goes.

A new defender remains of interest to Dyche, with it recently being reported that Mason Holgate is expected to move on this summer, however the manager is set to miss out on Facundo Gonzalez, who he became keen on during the U20 World Cup.

As such, the Toffees could now turn their attention to another young defender, with The Daily Mail reporting they have been tracking Solet, who they could make a move for at some point.

Newcastle United are also interested in signing the Frenchman, and the Premier League duo may hold an advantage over the likes of Torino and Inter Milan in the race for his signature, as he has admitted he is keen on a move to England, saying:

‘I have a lot of ambitions, to be honest. I’m just on my way - for sure the Premier League excites me a lot,’

‘I feel it’s a league that I can perform in really well and it can bring me to the top. It’s probably the best league in the would. I feel if I have the chance it’s going to help make me become the top player I want to be."

What position does Oumar Solet play?

The Red Bull Salzburg star has most commonly been utilised at centre-back throughout his career so far, however he has also slotted in at defensive midfield on occasion, indicating he could be a versatile option for Dyche.

Speaking about his key strengths, the 23-year-old has said: "I’m a quick player and feel like I’m strong. I think I’m a player who is ready for the 1v1 situations - I like to compete with strikers. This is my mindset.

"For any team I feel I can bring something with my quality and intelligence."

The £5.8k-per-week defender has also been hailed as "superb" by journalist Zach Lowy, for the way in which he tracks opposing forwards' movements, and drives forward with the ball.

Solet already has experience playing in the Champions League with RB Salzburg, and with Newcastle also in the race for his signature, it may be difficult for the Toffees to tempt him into a move.

However, if Dyche is able to bring the 6 foot 3 titan to Goodison Park, there is every indication he would be a solid addition to the squad.