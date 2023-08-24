Journalist Paul Brown has now provided Everton fans with another update on their pursuit of Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto, who has made it clear he wants to leave this summer.

Is Wilfried Gnonto refusing to play?

Gnonto has missed Leeds' last three matches, having refused to play for the club amid interest from Everton, meaning he was initially training away from the main group of players, but he has now returned to first-team training, after talks with Daniel Farke.

The 19-year-old has handed in a transfer request, but the Whites have been resolute that he is not for sale this summer, and they are in a strong position to keep hold of him, given that he is contracted until the summer of 2027.

After missing the last three games, the youngster is back in contention to play for Leeds against Ipswich Town this weekend, but it is clear that he wishes to leave Elland Road this summer, and he only has one new club in mind.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Brown has now confirmed the Italian is still keen on a move to Goodison Park, but the Toffees may have now reached their limit, with their alleged upcoming bid of £30m likely to be their final offer.

The journalist said: “Gnonto clearly wants to join Everton and seemingly only Everton. He's made it very clear to his club that he's not interested in being reintegrated into the side and just wants to go.

“It’s still a bit of an impasse and clearly Everton aren't going to match the asking price that Leeds want for the player.

“So it's just whether they believe they can turn this situation around or not, or whether the player is simply digging his heels in so much that Leeds just have to accept less than they wanted.”

How good is Wilfried Gnonto?

After Leeds' 4-3 victory against AFC Bournemouth last season, pundit Tam McManus waxed lyrical about the starlet, saying: “Wow, what a performance from him. He looks like he has a real low centre of gravity and he looks absolutely tremendous.

“In terms of the goal as a whole, that’s the best you will see all season. This kid is an Italy international already and he can’t get a look in at Leeds? What has gone on there?

The 12-time Italy international did eventually manage to cement himself as a more regular first-team player, making 24 Premier League appearances, as well as having three outings in the FA Cup, scoring two goals.

The Leeds ace had a solid breakthrough season at Elland Road, but Everton should not be held to ransom, given that he is yet to prove himself in the Premier League, scoring just twice in 24 games last season.

Signing a new striker should be a more pressing concern for Dyche, especially considering Dominic Calvert-Lewin is now injured, with the issue believed to be worse than first feared, while Neal Maupay has been very poor for the Toffees.

Over the past year, Maupay has averaged just 0.07 non-penalty goals per 90, despite being expected to average 0.45, so it is clear that a replacement is needed.