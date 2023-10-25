Everton's downward spiral may have damaged their reputation for attracting the world's biggest talents, but it hasn't prevented them from unearthing stars from their academy.

Throughout their history, the Toffees have established a clear philosophy of developing youthful talent and giving them an opportunity to shine in the first team.

Wayne Rooney is undoubtedly the most talented player ever to graduate through their academy, making his league debut at the age of 16 before going on to become one of the best Premier League players of all time.

While it would be near impossible for any player to replicate the unparalleled impact he made for Manchester United and England, there was one academy graduate who was expected to challenge the legacy that the forward foraged.

Ross Barkley was once heralded as the 'next Rooney' by former teammate Leighton Baines, but would ultimately crumble under that hefty weight of expectation.

How did Ross Barkley perform for Everton?

When Barkley made his first-team debut as a 17-year-old in August 2011 against Queens Park Rangers, plaudits streamed in for the youngster across that season having showcased his swashbuckling style that caused bums to rise off seats.

Everton icon Tim Cahill said: “He is the most talented footballer I have worked with,” while former Arsenal defender and current pundit Martin Keown said: “Barkley will be one of the best players we will ever see in this country.”

Some high praise for someone who had only just turned 18 in that season and had only made six senior appearances for the club in the top flight.

The campaigns that followed, however, would soon see the free-roaming attacking midfielder showcase his ability to ghost past defenders with his speed, technique and forward-thinking which made him a nightmare to defend against.

Showing glimpses of his talent across his first few years in the first team, it was in the 2015/16 campaign - and his productive partnership with Romelu Lukaku - that would see the talented youngster explode into life.

Everton may have finished in a disappointing 11th place in the top flight, however, Barkley returned eight goals and supplied eight assists in the Premier League, while Lukaku scored 25 goals.

Unfortunately, after one more season at the club in which he produced 14 goal contributions in 36 appearances, he would depart Goodison Park in January 2018 and that would ultimately spark the beginning of his downward spiral.

How much did Everton sell Ross Barkley for?

Despite selling Barkley to Chelsea for £15m and making a colossal profit on their academy asset, the club could have cashed in a couple of years earlier for a significantly higher fee and that is a bitter pill to swallow.

In December 2013, Everton's manager at the time, Roberto Martinez, insisted he wasn't for sale, not even for a world record transfer fee, as per the Mirror.

He said: “Even if we got a Gareth Bale-size valuation we would never even consider it in January.”

Although it seems ludicrous to imagine Barkley leaving for a world-record transfer fee now given how his career has taken a rapid decline, the fact he was valued so highly by Everton in 2013 emphasises just how truly talented he was.

But having been captured by Antonio Conte, with the Englishman describing the move as "unbelievable", his career would, unfortunately, unravel into a nightmare at Chelsea - something which pundit Graeme Souness had foreshadowed after stating that the midfielder "didn't have a brain".

Branded as a 'flop' by several media outlets, including the Mirror, Barkley would only go on to score 12 goals in 100 appearances for the Blues in four and a half years.

He was subsequently released by mutual consent in August 2022, departing for OGC Nice on a free transfer before joining Premier League newcomers Luton Town this summer.

As is so often the way, Barkley is just one of many young English talents who sadly fell victim to media hype.