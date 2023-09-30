Everton recorded a potential season changing result in midweek as they defeated Aston Villa 2-1 in the EFL Cup and this should give Sean Dyche and his side a massive confidence boost.

The Toffees' Premier League form has been nothing short of disastrous, winning just one of their opening six league matches, and they will need to improve quickly in order to avoid yet another relegation battle.

The former Burnley manager could freshen his side up slightly by making a few changes, the question is, who will drop out of the starting XI?

What’s the Everton team news against Luton?

Left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko will be assessed after coming off at half-time against Villa in midweek and Dyche has said that he has sustained an issue “we've got to be careful with.” Other players who remain out include Seamus Coleman, Andre Gomes and Dele Alli. Dyche will be hoping to make it three successive victories against Luton, who are still winless this season.

Despite the win over Unai Emery’s side, there were a few players who didn’t quite sparkle during the tie, and Arnaut Danjuma was one who we believe should find himself on the bench today.

How did Arnaut Danjuma perform vs Aston Villa?

The on loan Dutchman has made eight appearances for the club since joining in the summer and has already scored twice, giving the Toffees something different in attack.

Against Villa however, the 6 foot 1 talent failed to really get into the game. Operating just behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Danjuma was on the pitch for 72 minutes, yet he managed to complete a total of just ten passes, a poor return for a player who was expected to be the creative force linking the midfield with the centre-forward.

Not only that, but he also failed to have a single shot on target, took just 21 touches throughout his time on the pitch and won only two of his five ground duels, proving to be rather lightweight in one on one battles.

Dyche could well drop him to the bench and bring Dwight McNeil into the starting XI as the former Burnley star may be able to offer a better attacking threat against a team who have conceded 11 goals across their six games so far.

McNeil was one of the very few bright sparks for the Goodison Park outfit last term, scoring seven league goals across 36 matches, but he has yet to open his account so far this season.

The 23-year-old has started just one top flight match, but has already created a big chance, averaged 33 touches per game and taken two shots per game, showing his attacking intent, and surely it won't be long before he breaks his scoring drought.

Danjuma failed to put in a performance which was worthy of his talents against the Midlands side in midweek and we believe Dyche will drop him to the bench while giving McNeil just his second Premier League start of the season in the process.