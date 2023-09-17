Highlights Everton manager Sean Dyche is currently under pressure and may face the possibility of being replaced if poor results continue.

Everton manager Sean Dyche is under pressure at the moment, and journalist Paul Brown has been discussing his possible successor at Goodison Park.

Will Sean Dyche be sacked as Everton manager?

Dyche took charge of the Blues back in January, following the sacking of Frank Lampard, but he has found it hard to have a major impact at the club to date.

Granted, he steered them clear of relegation from the Premier League, following a nervy 1-0 win at home to Bournemouth on the final day, but Everton arguably shouldn't have even been in that position in the first place.

This season has started in similarly disappointing fashion, with three defeats and one draw coming the Merseysiders' way in the league, and back-to-back losses suffered at home. Next up is Arsenal at Goodison on Sunday afternoon, in what looks like a daunting challenge on paper.

While Dyche's position doesn't appear to be under threat at the moment, if results continue to be poor for a sustained period, those high up at Everton may start looking at potential replacements for him.

Will Graham Potter be Everton's next manager?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown claimed that Graham Potter coming in for Dyche would make little sense, though, due to their contrasting approaches to football:

"I think it would frankly be too big a swing from one extreme to the other to go from Dyche to Potter. One of Everton’s big problems is they've never had, since Moshiri arrived, one overarching strategy of what they are, what the team’s identity should be and how it should play or line up.

"They've lurched from one extreme to another each time they've had to get rid of a manager, and you've had to start from scratch, rebuilding a team for a completely different style of play. That can't go on."

As mentioned, Dyche appears to have some credit in the bank for the time being, but it is only natural that the club could be sounding out alternatives, should things not improve in the coming weeks and months.

In Potter, Everton could have an intriguing option to come in, with the Englishman still a top manager, despite his time at Chelsea going extremely badly. In truth, that job appears to be a tough one for any manager, so it would be harsh to assess him too negatively there, especially as Pep Guardiola called him "outstanding" earlier this year.

Brown has a point, in terms of the former Brighton boss' style of play being very different to Dyche's - the former favours a possession game, while the latter is known for being more direct - but if the Blues feel Potter is the best option to replace the current manager, they shouldn't worry about players having to adapt to a new system.

For now, though, Everton should stick with Dyche, who still needs time with new signings after the summer transfer window closed.

There isn't enough patience shown with managers in the modern game and there is no reason why he can't turn things around, having excelled so much as Burnley. The next few games in the lead-up to October's international break will tell us a lot more about him.