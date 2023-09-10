Everton boss Sean Dyche is keen to offload an unwanted player at Goodison Park, which would help to reduce the wage bill at the club amid Financial Fair Play concerns, as per reports.

What's the latest news involving Everton?

Everton have endured a frustrating start to the Premier League campaign and sit 18th in the division with just one point from an available 12 so far; however, they can take heart from their battling performance against Sheffield United last weekend that saw the Toffees come from behind to claim a point.

Pundit Andy Gray has had his say on the current situation at Everton in a recent interview with The Daily Mail, as he stated:

"Dismayed, distraught, whatever adjective you want to use. Everton are paying the price for years of mismanagement. They’ve been circling the plug for three years and of course, I fear for them again this season."

Nevertheless, he dispelled any notion of bringing in a replacement to succeed former Burnley boss Dyche on Merseyside despite his old club's struggles on the pitch, saying:

"This is the biggest challenge Sean has ever faced in management and that includes keeping Burnley in the Premier League. People talk about Graham Potter. Do me a favour, what could he do better than Sean with the current group of players."

Of course, Everton have also sold Demarai Gray recently for a fee of around £10 million to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq in a deal that included a sell-on clause for the Jamaica international, as per Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old fired a shot at Dyche before his departure in an Instagram post relating to his lack of involvement at the club, stating:

"Everton fans have always been great with me but it's so difficult to play for someone who don't show you respect as a person."

Who else could leave Everton?

According to Football Insider, Everton are also actively looking to offload forgotten man Andre Gomes in light of the Turkish transfer window remaining open until September 15th and the player not being in Dyche's plans.

The report states that any move will help Everton from a financial standpoint as they look to evade Financial Fair Play irregularities at Goodison Park. Gomes joined the Toffees from Barcelona for £22 million in 2019 and can discuss signing a pre-contract elsewhere from January onwards.

The Portuguese midfielder has made exactly 100 appearances during his time at the Toffees, registering two goals and seven assists in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Last term, he notched three goals and two assists in 27 appearances on loan at Ligue 1 side Lille; nevertheless, he didn't do enough to warrant a permanent stay in northern France in their eyes.

£120k-a-week earner Gomes is believed to have interest from all corners of the world, including nations such as Greece, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Russia, according to TEAMtalk. Everton would prefer to seek a permanent exit for Gomes; however, they remain open to the scenario of the 30-year-old leaving on a loan basis if the right type of offer were to arise for his signature, so it could be one to watch over the coming days.