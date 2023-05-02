Everton’s Premier League survival hopes took yet another hit with a 2-2 draw against Leicester City as Sean Dyche’s men battled back to secure a point, although it may not be enough.

The Toffees took the lead at the King Power through a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty after only 15 minutes and this should have given the away side a surge in confidence, however, the same old defensive failings that have occurred recently let them down.

First Caglar Soyuncu equalised with his first goal since October 2021, before Jamie Vardy netted only his third league strike this season to give the home side a lead.

James Maddison’s penalty was saved by Jordan Pickford and this could be the moment that proves crucial in the relegation battle. Alex Iowbi netted to make it 2-2 with just over half an hour left but no team could find a winner.

Dyche would have been disappointed by a fair few of his starting XI. Dwight McNeil was looking to build on his goal against Newcastle United last week, however aside from his assist for Iwobi, he made just 19 passes and missed a big chance.

It was defender Vitaliy Mykolenko who proved to be one of the worst players for the Toffees in a display that rather summed up his stay at Goodison.

How did Vitaliy Mykolenko perform for Everton?

The left-back was looked upon to link up well with McNeil on the left wing, yet the duo couldn’t exactly get anything going during the clash.

He failed to deliver an accurate cross with that rather epitomising what he's brought to Everton; a lack of attacking acumen.

That was exacerbated by no key passes and no shots as Everton looked to gain an upper hand from anywhere on the pitch.

Taking just 32 touches, he was in possession of the ball on fewer occasions than goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (45 touches) while his 12 passes were also lower than the Everton stopper's, proving he was far from the required standard under Dyche.

Defensively, the £58k-per-week Ukrainian wasn’t much better, losing possession seven times throughout the match, committing two fouls, and winning just three duels from seven as Leicester took advantage of Everton’s lack of confidence at the back.

It was just a poor performance overall with this coming at a time when players should be proving that they can cut it in the team and indeed the division in order to retain their top-flight status. Unfortunately, the left-back has shown time and time again that he cannot be relied upon on a consistent basis.