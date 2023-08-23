Everton are now interested in signing Rosenborg youngster Sverre Nypan, and they believe they could hold one key advantage over rival suitors Manchester City, according to a report.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

Bringing in new attacking options is of paramount importance to Sean Dyche, despite having already signed Youssef Chermiti, with the manager running the rule over a couple of players who are already proven in the Premier League.

Che Adams and Patson Daka are being targeted by the Toffees, with reporter David Maddock claiming neither striker is "prolific", but represent the type of player from the market Dyche is now having to shop in, with a "huge week" ahead of him.

Maddock also details that a £25m bid has been made for Wilfried Gnonto, who has handed in a transfer request, however the Championship club are standing firm, and continue to block his departure from Elland Road.

There had been suggestions the Toffees may look at Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, perhaps as an alternative to Gnonto, but The Liverpool Echo have now clarified the 22-year-old, who is eager to leave Stamford Bridge, is not currently a target.

At the moment, Everton appear to be focussed on bringing in players who can slot straight into the first team, but they are still in the market for an up-and-coming youngster, with Football Insider naming them as potential suitors for Nypan.

The Toffees are reportedly hold a concrete interest in signing the Rosenborg youngster, who is just 16-years-old, having watched him in action for the Norwegian side in their match against Hearts last week.

There will be competition for the starlet's signature, however, with Manchester City also keeping tabs on him, but Everton believe they can offer him a quicker pathway to first-team football, which could end up being a key advantage.

The young midfielder, who has been dubbed the "next Martin Odegaard", is contracted until December 2025, and it is unclear whether Rosenborg would be willing to sell him this early in his career.

Who is Sverre Nypan?

The Norwegian came through the youth ranks at Rosenborg, and he has already managed to make his breakthrough in the first team, appearing 13 times in the Eliteserien last season, weighing in with two goals and one assist.

Although he has most commonly featured in central midfield, the Rosenborg academy graduate has also featured at striker on a number of occasions, showcasing his versatility, and he has received game time in his side's Europa Conference League qualifiers.

In three games, the maestro has recorded three assists, setting up both goals in his side's 2-1 victory against Hearts earlier this month, indicating he could go on to be a more regular first-team player this season.

Nypan is the youngest player to ever feature in the UEFA Youth League, playing in the competition when he was just 14 years, 9 months and 11 days old, and he is showing all the signs he could be ready to move to the Premier League soon.

That said, it may be difficult for Everton to win the race for the "wonderkid", given that reigning Premier League champions Man City are also keen.