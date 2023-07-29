Everton are believed to be interested in signing Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Tete in the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

Who is Everton target Tete?

The 23-year-old has been at his current club since 2019, having arrived from his homeland of Brazil, where he previously played for Gremio. Since coming in, he has scored 31 goals in 108 appearances for Shakhtar, also registering 15 assists, showing that he is both a goalscorer and a creative influence in attacking areas.

Back in January, Tete joined Leicester City on loan, hoping to aid their chances of survival in the Premier League, but he was ultimately to prevent them from heading down into the Championship. He only scored once in 13 league outings for the Foxes, not enjoying the success many would have hoped.

That's not to say that the Brazilian couldn't be an exciting target for someone in the current transfer window, however, which is where Everton come into play.

Could Everton sign Tete?

According to talkSPORT, the Blues are eyeing up a summer move for Tete, seeing him as a strong alternative to Leeds United youngster Wilfried Gnonto, should they fail to sign him:

"talkSPORT understands Gnonto, 19, and his advisers are not completely sold on the idea of a move to Goodison Park, and that the Italian could consider staying at Elland Road depending on what other offers he receives.

"While dialogue remains open, Everton have already started drawing up a list of potential alternatives to Italian international Gnonto. These are believed to include Shakhtar Donetsk star Tete, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Leicester."

This could be an intriguing piece of business by Everton this summer, with Tete's goal-scoring record for Shakhtar showing what he is capable of, even if he struggled to make a big impact in a Leicester shirt.

Capable of shining in both a right-sided attacking role and as a centre forward, Tete, known as a "hurricane" by people in Brazil, could add end product and versatility to the Blues' squad, at a time when there is a dearth of it in the attacking third. While not specifically mentioning Everton as a club he would like to join, he has even spoken of his admiration for the Premier League in the past, saying:

"The Premier League is an extraordinary competition, the game is played at a great pace, there are lots of great managers and great clubs."

Tete is still a young player with plenty more improving to do as a player, so he could be viewed as an eye-catching long-term purchase, rather than a short-term quick fix, and is someone with the ability to light up Goodison Park, with Brendan Rodgers recently hailing the player's first touch.

"What a debut for him. It was really good. He knows football, he knows the type of game we were trying to play, his touch is immaculate. He has a good weight of pass but can run in behind. His finish was absolutely brilliant. He loves football off the pitch and he is super professional."

The fact that his current Shakhtar deal expires at the end of December later this year could also mean that his current club consider a bid for him, rather than losing him on a free transfer when his deal runs out. This would act as an added boost for Everton, who could even snap him up for a cut-price amount.