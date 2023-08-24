To say that Everton have started the Premier League season in worrying fashion would be an understatement. The Toffees opened their campaign at Goodison Park, where they fell to a narrow 1-0 loss against Fulham. Then, making matters worse, their trip to Aston Villa ended in a humiliating 4-0 defeat.

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche has welcomed just four fresh faces so far this summer, with the summer transfer window coming to a close in just seven days. Reports suggest, however, that the Merseyside club could yet welcome at least one more attacking reinforcement.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

As games begin to come thick and fast, Jack Harrison, Ashley Young, Arnaut Danjuma, and Chermiti must all get off to good starts in Everton shirts, or face the risk of finding themselves in a relegation battle.

The Toffees' main problem last season came in front of goal, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury problems continuing, resulting in the England international missing a total of 17 games. Those issues have already carried into the current campaign, too, with the forward forced off against Villa after fracturing his cheekbone.

As Calvert-Lewin's durability and sheer bad luck comes into question once more, those in Merseyside could be about to find a solution to their goalscoring problems, however.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, as relayed by Tutto Udinese, via Sport Witness, Everton are prepared to make a very late offer for Udinese forward Beto before the transfer window slams shut.

The Portuguese striker reportedly attracted interest from the Toffees in January, but a deal did not come into fruition. Now, though, as per Di Marzio, those at Goodison Park could make a late offer to secure the forward's signature "in the last few days" of the window.

Should Everton sign Beto?

Given their troubles in front of goal, you can't help but feel as though Everton must sign a striker if they want to keep hold of their top flight status this season. And that's where Beto could come in.

Of course, the Udinese man isn't the biggest name, but he is a reliable option. In Serie A last season, he scored ten goals, which would have made him Everton's top goalscorer in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, he's got off to a good start this season, too, with one goal to his name in two games in all competitions - more goals than Everton have managed among their entire squad.

Beto's strong start to the campaign has impressed those associated with Everton, too, with former player Don Hutchinson taking to Twitter to say: "Everton fans looking for a Centre Forward take a look at Beto at Udinese (been linked before) he showed last night v Juve. When given the right service he can be very useful (not prolific) but a decent target man that would bring midfielders higher up the pitch."

With that said, Beto could represent a solid piece of business for Everton in the closing days of the window.

It remains to be seen whether they can secure the striker's services, but if they want to avoid the dreaded drop in the coming months, then welcoming the Udinese man may quickly become a priority.