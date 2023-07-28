Everton are thought to be pursuing a move to sign Ajax forward Brian Brobbey before the summer transfer deadline, according to the BBC.

What’s the latest Everton transfer news?

The Toffees have brought in two new players ahead of Sean Dyche’s first full season in charge, the first of which was full-back Ashley Young on a free transfer after he left Aston Villa.

Young has been joined at Goodison Park by winger Arnaut Danjuma, who has penned a season-long loan deal from Villarreal, and it appears as if a new forward is next on the agenda for the Toffees.

Almeria striker El Bilal Toure and Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto have emerged as potential targets, with Everton thought to be in pole position for the latter. Another player who appears to be of interest is Brobbey, an out-and-out striker sponsored by Nike.

Defender Michael Keane was talking about possible new signings after Tuesday's goalless pre-season draw at Bolton. Relayed by the BBC, he said:

"I don’t think it is easy, but I am sure they will be trying.

"I think that is what the club is aiming to do. I think you could look at the squad and get better in a lot of positions, but we had periods where we struggled for goals."

The report name-checks Toure and Gnonto as possible targets, and they say that the Toffees are continuing to pursue Brobbey.

Who is Brian Brobbey?

Brobbey is 21 years of age and has progressed through Ajax’s academy in recent years. He joined RB Leipzig back in 2021 but returned to Ajax a year later and has made a total of 76 senior appearances for the Dutch side. The forward has scored 27 times and registered seven assists, netting a senior career-best 13 goals in 32 Eredivisie games.

Former Dutch striker Pierre van Hooijdonk has praised the player in recent months, labelling him as “dangerous”.

"Because he is so fast and strong, he was very annoying for the defenders of PSV and dangerous for Ajax. The ball on the post, the ball in front. You can see from those running actions that he is a real striker.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has also waxed lyrical over Brobbey in the past 12 months, saying he “has everything”.

“I think he’s a great boy. He is a great talent and basically has everything. He is fast, strong and can finish well.”

He could well be an exciting addition for the Blues due to his impressive displays over the past 12 months. As per FBref, Brobbey ranks in the top 1% of forwards for touches in the penalty area and top 3% for shots on target and non-penalty xG.

Brobbey even has an eye for a pass, ranking in the top 15% for key passes and top 5% for expected assists, so he could help Everton in front of goal both in the short and long run, aiming to surpass a disappointing 34 goals in 38 Premier League games last season.