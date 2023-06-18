Everton are preparing a £20m transfer offer to sign Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye, according to reliable reporter Alan Nixon.

What’s the latest Everton transfer news?

The Toffees managed to remain in the Premier League on the final day last season following a 1-0 win over Bournemouth and appear to be in the market for attacking reinforcements ahead of Sean Dyche’s first full season in charge.

That’s because the club scored just 34 goals in 38 top-flight games last season, with Wolves the only side to score fewer in the league.

Star forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin started just 15 Premier League games last season, missing large parts of the campaign with knee and hamstring issues. Meanwhile, Neal Maupay scored just once in 29 games in all competitions, and it looks as if Ndiaye is a player of interest to those at Goodison Park.

According to Nixon, writing for The Sun, Everton and Marseille are battling it out for the Blades forward, who is seen as a priority target

Jordan Pickford, Demarai Gray, Maupay, Mason Holgate and possibly Amadou Onana could all be sold this summer to raise cash, and funds could then go on Ndiaye, with Everton planning to go to £20m.

Who is Iliman Ndiaye?

Ndiaye, dubbed a “FIFA cheat code” by his former teammate Tom Graham, is 23 years of age and is primarily a centre-forward but can also play in a second striker or attacking midfield role.

The Senegal international has enjoyed a brilliant 12 months which has resulted in his Transfermarkt valuation increasing from €1.5m to a career-high €18m. He represented his country at the World Cup in Qatar last year and helped Sheffield United win promotion to the Premier League.

Playing a whopping 52 times in all competitions last season, Ndiaye, called “incredible” by Oli McBurnie, scored 15 goals and registered 12 assists playing in a variety of attacking roles.

He’ll soon be entering the final 12 months of his Bramall Lane contract as well, so Everton may feel they can persuade him to move to Merseyside, should his situation remain the same. It looks as if a transfer could be one to keep an eye on over the coming months, but as mentioned, Everton will need to battle interest abroad for their top target.