Everton are in talks with free agent Ashley Young ahead of a potential move to Goodison Park, according to Alan Myers.

Are Everton signing Ashley Young?

Sean Dyche and the Toffees are making preparations ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season, with new additions on the cards.

One player who has now been linked with a move to the club is Young, after his contract expired at Aston Villa at the end of June. The 37-year-old has played against Everton on 19 occasions, winning seven, drawing seven and losing five, and he has scored twice at Goodison Park during his first stint with Aston Villa.

The former England international and Premier League winner knows what it’s like to play at Goodison Park then, and by the looks of things, he could be the club’s first signing of the summer.

Reliable reporter Myers took to Twitter on Saturday evening to share a transfer update out of Goodison Park. He stated that the Toffees are in talks with Young over a move to Merseyside, with no decision made, although Everton are favourites at this stage.

“Everton have held talks about the possibility of bringing former Aston Villa defender Ashley Young to the club, the 37 year old is available on a free transfer, nothing decided yet, talks are continuing.

“Young has turned down a number of other offers from PL and Championship clubs, Everton are favourites to sign the former Man Utd man.”

Ashley Young’s career…

Young began his career with Watford and made an impact mainly as a winger, turning out on 110 occasions for the Hornets. He earned himself a move to Aston Villa and then Manchester United, where he would go on to make 21 appearances for the Red Devils.

After nine years at Old Trafford, Young then move to Italy with Inter Milan before returning to the Midlands with Aston Villa in 2021. In total, Young has made 677 appearances for the four clubs named, scoring 84 times and registering 121 assists.

At international level, Young earned 37 caps for England, and he has won the Premier League, Serie A, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup throughout his career.

Recently, during his second stint at Villa Park, Young was labelled as “absolutely outstanding” by Steven Gerrard, who hailed his versatility.

“I know Ashley extremely well and he’s been absolutely outstanding since we walked through the door. Not just on the training pitch but his leadership and standard-setting,”

“We see players like him as an outer-layer of the staff, if you like, who really help us when we need to lean on him.

“He was ready and the big thing about Ash is he can play right-back, left-back, he can play as an eight, a 10 or wide. That’s what good players allow you to do as a manager, allow you to play in different ways.”

Therefore, his experience and versatility could make him a smart addition on a free transfer, and by the looks of things, a move to Everton will be one to watch over the coming days.