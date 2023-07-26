Everton have agreed a deal with Almeria to sign forward El Bilal Toure, according to Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers.

Are Everton signing El Bilal Toure?

The Toffees have brought in two new players ahead of Sean Dyche’s first full season in charge at Goodison Park, looking to avoid another Premier League relegation battle. Ashley Young has made the move to Merseyside on a free transfer after leaving Aston Villa, whereas Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma has followed him through the door, joining on a season-long loan.

A new centre-forward appears to be next on the agenda ahead of the 2023/24 season for Dyche and Everton, with Toure heavily linked with a move.

The Toffees have been battling it out with Serie A side Atalanta for the forward’s services, and it looked as if they could miss out to the Italian club, with Fabrizio Romano saying a club-record deal worth €28m plus €3m in add-ons was on the cards.

However, a transfer is yet to be officially completed, and Myers took to Twitter on Tuesday to share what he knows about a possible move for Toure.

The Sky Sports reporter claimed all hope isn’t lost on Merseyside and that Everton are still in the race and have even agreed a deal of their own.

“Everton remain in negotiations with Almeria for El Bilal Toure' despite reports suggesting the player had already decided to join Atalanta.

“The 21-year-old Mali striker is set to decide his future in the coming days with Everton having agreed a deal with Almeria, EFC still in it.”

When asked why negotiations are still ongoing despite a fee being agreed, Myers added:

“Negotiations are just that, you could say’s talks etc, things don’t stop just because a fee is agreed, so much more to a transfer.”

Who is El Bilal Toure?

It looks as if Toure will have the final say in regards to his next destination, and should he move to England, he could be a shrewd signing both in the short and long run.

Goals are needed at Goodison Park next season after the club netted just 34 times in 38 Premier League games in 2022/23 – the second-fewest of any side in the division. Dominic Calvert-Lewin once again struggled through injury, scoring twice in just 18 games, and the club’s top scorer was Dwight McNeil with seven goals to his name in 39 appearances.

Toure, who doesn't have a weak foot, as per Transfermarkt, also scored seven times in 21 La Liga games last season, the best tally of his career to date, and you’d like to think the 21-year-old will only improve with age.

Hailed as a "major talent" last summer by 90min's Graeme Bailey, the Mali international has even been compared to Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, in terms of his extremely physical style up front.

He could well be an exciting addition, should he decide to join Everton over Atalanta, and by the looks of things, a move will be one to keep an eye on over the coming days.