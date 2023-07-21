Highlights Everton are interested in signing striker Victor Boniface during the summer transfer window.

Boniface is highly regarded and has been compared to other successful Nigerian attackers like Victor Osimhen.

Everton face competition from clubs like Bayer Leverksuen in the race to sign Boniface.

Everton are interested in signing Union SG striker Victor Boniface during the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update regarding his future.

Who is Victor Boniface?

The Nigerian is making a name for himself in Belgium currently, standing out as one of Union's most influential players and catching the eye with his relentless end product in recent times. He enjoyed a hugely productive 2022/23 season, not only scoring nine goals in the Belgian Pro League, but also netting six times in just nine appearances in the Europa League.

Boniface is yet to win a cap for Nigeria at international level, but he appears to be pushing all the time and has been hailed for being one of a number of Nigerian attackers who have been "on fire" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, including Napoli star Victor Osimhen and former Everton attacker Ademola Lookman, who is now at Serie A side Atalanta.

The Merseysiders have been linked with a summer move for the 22-year-old in recent days, as they look to solve an attacking issue on show throughout last season, in terms of a lack of goal threat. They scored only 34 goals in 38 Premier League matches and it played a massive role in them almost going down to the Championship, although they eventually stayed up on the final day.

Now, another update has emerged that further suggests Everton see Boniface as a primary attacking target.

Could Everton sign Victor Boniface?

According to La Covina de Nervion [via Sport Witness], Everton are the "most interested" suitor when it comes to the race to sign Boniface this summer. It is stated that Sevilla are no longer interested in making a move for the Union star, however, with the Belgian side demanding €15m (£13m) for his services.

Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverksuen are also mentioned as potential suitors in the update, so the Blues certainly won't have it all their own way, in terms of their pursuit for the striker during the current transfer window.

Everton's attack is so badly in need of an injection of youth and quality this summer, so Boniface has to be considered an exciting option to bring in, given his aforementioned scoring feats last season. At 22, he is still admittedly a raw player learning his trade, however, so signing a more experience alongside him could make the most sense.

It is hard for Sean Dyche to rely on Dominic Calvert-Lewin to consistently lead the line, such are his injury problems, while Neal Maupay has done nowhere near enough since arriving from Brighton last summer, scoring and assisting just once apiece in a total of 29 appearances, which is a scarcely believable return.

Whether Boniface is ready to be starting striker every week for a Premier League club is up for debate - he has only represented Bodo/Glimt and Union to date - but he is an exciting talent who has long-term potential in his boots, and Dyche could feel he could get the best out of him over time.