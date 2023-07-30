Everton are believed to be in talks with Corinthians over a move to sign forward Yuri Alberto.

What’s the latest Everton transfer news?

The Toffees have brought in two new players ahead of Sean Dyche’s first full season in charge at Goodison Park, looking to avoid another Premier League relegation battle.

Former Aston Villa full-back Ashley Young was the first to make the move to Merseyside on a free transfer, whereas Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma has followed, joining on a season-long loan.

Attention now seems to be on signing a new centre-forward after the club netted just 34 times in 38 Premier League games in 2022/23 – the second-fewest of any side in the division. Dominic Calvert-Lewin struggled through injury, scoring twice in just 18 appearances, with the club’s top scorer being winger Dwight McNeil with seven goals.

El Bilal Toure was heavily linked with a move to Merseyside and a deal was even thought to be in place, however, he has since opted to join Serie A side Atalanta.

Another forward who was linked with Everton at the end of May was Alberto, and it looks as if the Toffees may have made their move after missing out on Toure.

Journalist Dominik Schneider took to Twitter in the last 48 hours to share what he knows about Alberto’s future. He said a number of clubs in Europe are showing an interest in the player but it is Everton who are in discussions, with a “high transfer fee expected” should he depart.

“Future of Yuri Alberto of Corinthians remains open. Numerous clubs from Europe show interest. Talks with Everton FC are ongoing. Nothing concrete so far. He feels ready for move, waiting for perfect option. Contract until 2027, high transfer fee expected.”

Who is Yuri Alberto?

Alberto is primarily a centre-forward who can also play on the left or right-wing if needed. The 22-year-old came through the youth ranks at Santos before signing for fellow Brazilian side Internacional and then Zenit St Petersburg.

However, things didn’t exactly work out for Alberto in Russia, making just 15 appearances, and after a loan spell with Corinthians, penned permanent terms back in Brazil earlier this year. In total, Alberto has made 182 senior appearances during his career, scoring 57 times and registering 19 assists.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig once hailed Alberto as being “dangerous" and a "complete forward", so a move to Everton could be good for all parties. Meanwhile, former teammate Edinilson described the forward as a player with “huge potential”.

“Since (Alberto) arrived, I have seen huge potential in him. I know that, soon, we won’t have him here anymore because he has really huge potential.”

However, in 38 appearances in 2023, Alberto has scored just eight times, and there’s no guarantee of a similar or better return on Merseyside in the Premier League. It looks as if a move will be one to watch, though, and hopefully, by the September 1 deadline, Everton and Dyche will have a new star striker to select.