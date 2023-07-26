Everton are still in pole position to sign Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto ahead of Napoli and need around £20m to sign the Italy international.

Are Everton signing Wilfried Gnonto?

The Toffees and Sean Dyche appear to be on the search for attacking reinforcements after making a head start on their summer business.

Ashley Young was the first to sign for the club ahead of Dyche’s first full season in charge, arriving on a free transfer, whereas Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma has put pen to paper on a season-long loan deal.

Gnonto has been one of a number of attackers who have been linked with a move to Merseyside, and reports earlier this month claimed that Everton actually have had an opening £15m offer turned down by Leeds. However, it looks as if the club only need to increase their initial bid by 33% in order to get a deal over the line.

Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke provided an update he's heard regarding Gnonto on Wednesday morning. He stated that despite interest from Serie A champions Napoli, Everton are still leading the way to sign the forward due to the Italian side needing to raise money before they can make a move in what is a boost for Dyche and the Toffees.

An offer in the region of £20m should be enough for the Whites to accept, as the Championship side would be making a profit after spending just £4m on the forward just last summer.

Dyche believes Gnonto could be a key player for the upcoming campaign due to his versatility across the front line.

Where does Wilfried Gnonto play?

Gnonto is just 19 years of age, but he has already made over 100 senior appearances at club level, while also representing his country on 12 occasions. He has made 10 or more appearances as an attacking midfielder, right-winger, left-winger and second striker, proving that he would offer a versatile option going forward.

The youngster has caught the eye in England as well, with Gary Neville waxing lyrical over Gnonto during a Premier League match against Aston Villa earlier this year.

“To see someone so mature, so young is very unusual in that position. Sometimes you see potential and talent but watching him so closely, his understanding of where to be, his choice of pass, when to run with it, his awareness of teammates, really good honestly.”

Meanwhile, Leeds coach Michael Skubala hailed Gnonto as a "special player" and football talent scout Jacek Kulig said he is a player who has "electric pace, stature, low centre of gravity, mobility, bravery and a powerful finish".

You’d like to think that Gnonto will only improve with age as well, but despite still being a teenager, he’d arrive with a fair amount of experience. It looks as if a move could be one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks, and Everton may want to act fast before Napoli have the time to get the funds together to make a move of their own.