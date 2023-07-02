Everton are one of the clubs interested in signing Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer, according to a new transfer update.

Who is Viktor Gyokeres?

The 25-year-old is coming off the back of a highly impressive season for the Sky Blues, having inspired his side to the Championship play-off final.

Gyokeres was the second-highest goalscorer in the Championship in 2022/23, notching 21 strikes in the competition, making him the envy of many managers who would no doubt have loved to have him in their ranks.

This summer, it looks increasingly likely that the Swede will move away from Coventry, as he looks for a new challenge at a potentially higher level. Sporting CP appear to be strong contenders to snap him up, but it could also be that a Premier League club make a move for him.

That team could well be Everton, according to a new update, as the Blues look to make some important signings to ensure a third consecutive relegation battle doesn't come their way next season.

Are Everton in the mix to sign Gyokeres?

According to Football Insider, the Toffees are "among the clubs interested" in signing Gyokeres in the summer window, although Sean Dyche will have to "wheel and deal" if they are to have much chance of signing him.

The report goes on to add that Coventry "will demand a fee of £20million for Gyokeres - even though he has just 12 months remaining on his contract at the club", which highlights the need for Everton to generate more transfer funds if they want to bring him in, potentially selling key players like Jordan Pickford and Amadou Onana.

Gyokeres may not have proven himself at the top level yet, but he could be a fantastic signing for the Blues this summer, standing out as one of the Championship's star men in 2022/23.

He is strong, fast, good in the air and ruthless in front of goal, and was even likened to Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland by Tony Mowbray. Meanwhile, his all-round game is tailor-made to thrive in the Premier League. Ex-Watford boss Slaven Bilic also hailed him as a "very good player".

Whether Everton are deemed the best option for Gyokeres in his own mind remains to be seen, however, the lure of playing in Europe for a team like Sporting could ultimately be something he can't turn down. The Toffees must do all they can to get him, though, with a clinical striker so badly needed.