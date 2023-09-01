Everton are still eyeing attacking reinforcements before the deadline and it looks as though a Premier League player could come in tonight, according to a new update.

Are Everton making more signings?

It's fair to say that the Blues have made a grim start to the season, with three defeats in a row coming in their opening trio of Premier League matches. Home 1-0 losses to Fulham and Wolves were sandwiched by a woeful 4-0 defeat away to Aston Villa, with another relegation battle potentially looking on the cards if things to don't improve significantly.

Wednesday's 2-1 win away to Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup second round certainly wasn't the most sparkling performance and result, but it should have acted as a boost to Sean Dyche and his players, especially for new signing Beto, who scored on his debut for Everton.

While the Portuguese giant has come in as an exciting attacking signing at Goodison Park, along with Arnaut Danjuma, one more attacking player could be perfect before the summer transfer window reaches its conclusion on Friday night, in order to bolster squad depth.

A fresh update has now emerged, in that respect, with Everton looking to bring in a Premier League player who has become something of a forgotten man of late.

Are Everton signing Maxwel Cornet?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook claimed that the Blues could look to seal the signing of West Ham winger Maxwel Cornet before deadline day ends:

"Che Adams, I think has turned them down, hence the fact that Beto came in. Obviously, Maxwel Cornet played really well under Sean Dyche at Burnley so that one makes a lot of sense.

"But I think there’s a sort of domino effect on that one in that, once Fulham sell Joao Palhinha, that will give them funds to bring in Alex Iwobi from Everton, which will then free up a spot for Maxwel Cornet and so it goes on. But, I could see that happening."

Cornet's spell at West Ham has admittedly been a disappointing one, with no goals coming his way in 22 appearances for the Hammers to date. He may have registered five assists, but there is still no denying that his time at the London Stadium has been underwhelming.

That being said, the Frenchman is still an attacking player with bags of talent, being hailed as "dangerous" by former Arsenal striker Ian Wright, and the fact that Dyche worked with him at Burnley suggests that he knows the player inside out and has confidence that he can be a success at Goodison moving forward.

At 26, Cornet is still young enough to enjoy a positive next chapter in his career, overcoming his slump at West Ham to become a popular figure on Merseyside, being capable of beating a man with pace and quick feet out wide, and providing end product.

While that hasn't been the case with the Hammers, 51 goals in 252 matches for Lyon was a good return, and six in 30 caps for the Ivory Coast at international level is also a steady tally. Lots may need to happen for the move to go through, but it could be a savvy piece of business.