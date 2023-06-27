Everton are interested in signing Leeds United duo Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville this summer, according to a new transfer update.

Are Leeds moving on Gnonto and Summerville this summer?

The Whites were relegated from the Premier League at the expense of the Blues last month, in what proved to be a tense final day of the campaign.

While Everton were able to breathe an enormous sigh of relief, Leeds now have to accept that they could lose a number of top players who don't want to be plying their trade in the Championship moving forward.

Two of those who could easily move on are young attacking pair Gnonto and Summerville, both of whom contributed positively at times last season, showing the potential that they possess.

With Everton looking to do some important transfer business over the next couple of months, it looks as though they could be hoping to raid their relegation rivals from last season.

Are Everton keen on Gnonto and Summerville?

According to The Daily Mail, Gnonto and Summerville and both considered to be Blues targets this summer, as Sean Dyche looks to work his magic, with midfielder Tyler Adams also getting a mention:

"Full-back Rasmus Kristensen is discussing a loan to Roma along with club mate Diego Llorente while Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville are attracting interest from Everton. "Midfielder Tyler Adams and goalkeeper Illan Meslier are also understood to have drop clauses. As Confidential readers will know, USA international Adams is a target for Brighton, Aston Villa, Everton and Nottingham Forest but West Ham also appreciate the 24-year-old."

It is vital that fresh attacking blood is added to Everton's squad in the summer transfer window, and in Gnonto and Summerville, they have two strong options to come in and bolster the depth and quality at Dyche's disposal.

It seems unlikely that both will come in, so if push came to shove, Gnonto is arguably the one with the higher ceiling, having already won 11 caps and scored once for Italy. Despite only being 19 years of age, he has been hailed as "really good" by Gary Neville and actually clashed with Seamus Coleman at Goodison Park last season.

Summerville is also a talented young winger in his own right, however, scoring a memorable later winner away to Everton's local rivals Liverpool last season and netting four times in the Premier League in total.

The duo might not yet be the finished article, making them works in progress instead, but if Dyche feels he can get the best out of one of them, or both for that matter, Everton should do all they can to get the business done.