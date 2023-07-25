Everton are believed to be leading the race to sign Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto this summer, according to a fresh transfer update.

Do Everton want to sign Wilfried Gnonto?

The Blues have been linked with a move for the exciting Italian a number of times this summer already, with his future at Elland Road looking in serious doubt. The Whites' relegation from the Premier League to the Championship last season means that an exit could be on the cards, in order for him to continue playing top-flight football.

Everton are badly in need of attacking additions in the current transfer window, having been goal-shy throughout the 2022/23 campaign, and Gnonto appears to be someone who they believe can make a big difference.

The 19-year-old caught the eye plenty of times for Leeds last season, providing an attacking threat while others toiled, and displaying a fearlessness in possession that made him an immediate hit with the supporters.

While Leeds fans will clearly be desperate for Gnonto to stay put and spearhead their Championship promotion push, it looks as though a move to Everton could now be more likely than ever, following a promising claim that has emerged.

What's the latest on Wilfried Gnonto to Everton?

According to Football Insider, the Blues are now "leading the race" and are therefore in pole position to acquire Gnonto's signature this summer, with his move away from Leeds now thought to be "inevitable".

There is no relegation clause that exists in the Italy international's contract and he is "expected to leave Elland Road on a permanent basis in the coming weeks."

The report also states that Sean Dyche is a big admirer of Gnonto and views his versatility as "key" to his side's chances of avoiding copying Leeds and being relegated from the Premier League in 2023/24, with talks ongoing over a transfer.

There haven't been too many success stories at Everton in recent years when it comes to attacking signings, but Gnonto is one who could be a hugely exciting addition at Goodison Park for a number of years.

At just 19 years of age, he already has 12 caps for his country, scoring once in that time, and his importance to Leeds was clear at times last season, as he bagged four goals and assists apiece, in all competitions.

The unpredictability that Gnonto possesses could see him light up Goodison, at a time when entertainment value has come at a premium there, and his aforementioned versatility across the front-line would immediately boost the squad depth at Dyche's disposal.

The youngster already has so many admirers in football, with Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville saying of him last season:

"Sometimes you see potential and talent but watching him so closely, his understanding of where to be, his choice of pass, when to run with it, his awareness of teammates, really good honestly."

It does look as though Gnonto moving to Everton is now a genuine possibility this summer, and who knows, he could be just one of a few new attacking players to come in, looking to make the Blues more of a force to be reckoned with in the process.