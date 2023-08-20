Everton have been pursuing a move for Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto all summer long, and they have received a fresh boost in their efforts.

Do Everton want to sign Wilfried Gnonto?

The 19-year-old has arguably been one of the most talked-about players during the summer transfer window, with his future very much up in the air. He became an immediate key man for Leeds after joining last summer, but their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship is making it tough for them to retain his services.

While the Whites are clearly digging their heels in and doing all they can to keep hold of Gnonto, it has also become obvious that the Italian wants to seal a move away from Elland Road this summer, rather than languish in the second tier of English football for at least a year.

It is Everton who have arguably stood out as the favourites to acquire the winger's signature between now and the end of the month, with various reports emerging regarding their strong interest in him.

Gnonto may still be a Leeds player as it stands, but there is still time for that to change and a new update will be viewed as a positive one by Everton supporters.

What's the latest on Wilfried Gnonto to Everton?

According to Gazzetta dello Sport [via Sport Witness], Gnonto "has only one goal" at the moment, and that is to secure a move away from Leeds before the transfer window slams shut at the end of August. The report also states that he "chases the Premier League" in order to "save his place in the national team", acting as a further boost for the Blues, who have had offers rejected for the forward.

Everton then get a mention as a club that the Leeds youngster "could be saved" by, with the Merseysiders already "winking" at him throughout the summer and therefore still keen on signing.

This is certainly a good update for Blues man to hear, with Gnonto's intentions clear and his mind firmly set on a speedy return to the Premier League. Whether Leeds budge at any point remains to be seen, but the Blues must further test their resolves with an improved bid for him.

While the Italy international may not necessarily come in and transform Everton's fortunes on his own, he would add an unpredictable spark to the attack from the off, combining speed, trickery and solid end product for his age, having registered six goal contributions (two goals and four assists) in the Premier League last season.

Gnonto has been hailed as "absolutely crucial" for Leeds by football talent scout Jacek Kulig in the recent past, as well as "superb", and his long-term potential makes him someone who could be a fantastic addition at Goodison Park for a number of years to come.

It is still so clear that Everton are in huge need of more firepower in their attack, both out wide and in central areas, but if they could get a deal for Gnonto over the line, it would be a massive positive, hopefully nailing him down for many years to come.