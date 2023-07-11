Everton appear to be close to landing a new forward this summer, with reports suggesting that a €22m fee could soon be agreed with Leeds United for Wilfried Gnonto.

How many goals has Wilfried Gnonto scored for Leeds?

The 19-year-old has only been with Leeds for one season, but has already made quite the impression for the club and in the Premier League. Despite his age, he was given the opportunity to feature for them on 24 occasions in the top flight, and became one of their most established options in attack.

That led to the Italy international bagging two goals and four assists - leading to his second-best-ever goal contribution rate over the course of his career so far. It meant that he ended the season with a 0.40 goal or assist per 90 rate. [FBref]

Gnonto burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old in Switzerland with FC Zurich and started three times for them in the league that campaign - managing one goal and three assists. He then hit a double-digit goal contribution tally with the side for the first time in the 2021/22 season. That led to his move to England and to Leeds, and he has continued to shine even in the top flight.

Are Everton signing Wilfried Gnonto?

Everton appear to be closing in on a move for free agent Ashley Young as their first summer signing, with the 38-year-old set to make the move to Merseyside after leaving Aston Villa.

Gnonto and Young came up against each other last season at Villa Park, with Gary Neville hailing the forward for his display against the experienced full-back, and it looks as if they could soon be teammates.

With the Whites now relegated back down to the Championship though, there are teams that are well prepared to keep Gnonto in the top tier. One of those sides is Everton, with those at Goodison Park in contact over a potential transfer already it seems, so to have Aston Villa, with the Villains also considering a move to try and land the Italian in a deal.

Now, it seems that things are escalating in terms of Gnonto moving to Merseyside. According to a report from Sport Italia via Leeds United News, the striker is "very close" to switching to Everton and staying in the Premier League. A fee mentioned between the two clubs is thought to be around €22m (£18.8m) - and it seems as if it may just be a matter of time until a move goes through.

Once terms have been reached with the teenager, it looks like everything could get the green light between the sides and a transfer could be completed. Villa have not hit the asking price yet - and that leaves the Toffees clear to get a transfer done this window.

Despite still being a teenager, Gnonto has already received high praise from those who have watched him play for Leeds. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig stated that the striker has "pace" and "energy" among other things and finished by saying that the Italian is a "nightmare for defenders".

The 19-year-old has already proven that he can be a force to be reckoned with in England - and if Everton do manage to land him this summer, it could really improve their forward line ahead of the 2023/24 season in both the short and long run.