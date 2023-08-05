Everton are making progress in their pursuit of Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto, and there is now a feeling that a deal could go through, according to a report from TuttoMercatoWeb.

Is Wilfried Gnonto signing for Everton?

It has recently been reported that Leeds manager Daniel Farke expects to sell Gnonto before the transfer window shuts, having already sanctioned his departure, with the Toffees in talks to snap him up.

Sean Dyche is said to be a big admirer of the winger's dynamism and versatility, having featured in several attacking roles for the Whites last season, but it has been very difficult to get a deal over the line up to this point.

Leeds have been playing hardball in negotiations, with an agreement between the two clubs yet to be struck, meaning Everton have now started to run the rule over potential alternative options.

Talks have been held over a potential loan move for Southampton's Kamaldeen Sulemana, with the Merseysiders growing frustrated in their pursuit of the Leeds ace, but they are now close to making a breakthrough in negotiations.

That is according to a report from TuttoMercatoWeb, which details that the Toffees have made a €20m (£17m) offer for the 19-year-old, just shy of the Whites' asking price of €22m (£19m).

It is stated that Everton could soon hold personal talks with the Italian, who is their main target to strengthen their attack, and there is now a feeling that the deal could end up going through.

The two clubs are still some way apart in their valuation of the Italian, but the gap is closing, and it now appears as though Leeds may finally be willing to soften their stance, having previously been extremely tough in their negotiations.

How good is Wilfried Gnonto?

The starlet was praised by former manager Jesse Marsch for the impact he made at Elland Road last season, in what was a breakthrough year as he was lauded as "fantastic". However, he was unable to help Leeds retain their place in the Premier League.

In 24 top-flight appearances, the Italy international amassed two goals and four assists, which is not a bad return in a struggling side, but it casts doubt over whether he would be able to hit the ground running at Goodison Park.

Of course, the Toffees also struggled last season, avoiding relegation by the skin of their teeth on the final day of the season, and it is unclear whether the Verbania-born ace would be able to make an immediate impact to help them compete higher up the table in the upcoming campaign.

The Leeds winger is still very young, with plenty of time on his side to develop further, but he ranks in just the 24th percentile for non-penalty goals per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers, and the 37th percentile for shot-creating actions.

There are indications that Sulemana could be a better addition to Dyche's squad, with the Southampton ace averaging more successful take-one and non-penalty goals per 90 in the past year.

Signing Gnonto for £19m is a real risk for Everton, given that he is inexperienced, and while Sulemana may be available on loan, the Italian did show some promising signs for Leeds last season, so could end up being an astute signing.