Everton were linked with numerous players in the summer transfer window, and they are still keen on signing one of those targets, according to a fresh update.

Did Everton have a good transfer window?

The Blues were in need of having a positive summer in the transfer market, having only just managed to avoid relegation from the Premier League to the Championship last season.

It was clear that Everton's squad could do with strengthening in various areas of the pitch, particularly in attacking areas, which the club addressed fairly well come the end of last month.

Beto looks like an exciting signing from Udinese, coming in as a big-money signing, while Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison could be shrewd loan acquisitions from Villarreal and Leeds United respectively. Meanwhile, Chermiti is another who could provide quality after arriving from Sporting CP.

There were also a host of players who were backed to move to Goodison Park that didn't end up coming in, and one such individual is still reportedly being looked at as an option in the future.

Will Everton sign Wilfried Gnonto?

According to Football Insider, Everton are still keen on signing Leeds youngster Wilfried Gnonto, having missed out on him during the summer:

"Everton have an active interest in Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto despite failing to sign him in the summer window, sources have told Football Insider. The Toffees had a number of bids rejected for the 19-year-old in the main window, which resulted in Gnonto expressing his desire to leave the club and subsequently being excluded from the main group by Daniel Farke.

"It is believed several Premier League and European outfits continue to monitor the youngster’s situation at Leeds following the club’s relegation to the Championship. The Yorkshire outfit are keen to resolve the forward’s long-term future at Elland Road after he was reintegrated into the squad late in August."

It is encouraging to see that Gnonto is still wanted by Everton, with the Italian someone who would have been such an exciting addition in the summer. The 19-year-old is stuck in the Championship with Leeds currently, only featuring three times in the competition this season, and it seems fairly clear that he isn't exactly delighted to still be at Elland Road.

The Blues should do all they can to sign him once the January transfer window rolls around, at which point the hope is that the Whites will decide to sanction a move, realising that having an unhappy player around is pointless. There is clear competition for his signature, however, so it won't be easy.

Granted, Everton have stocked their attack well in recent months, but with Danjuma and Harrison only on loan, Gnonto could be a superb long-term signing, given both the quality he possesses and the fact that he doesn't even turn 20 until November.

Gary Neville has described the Italy international as "absolutely fantastic", and he has already made such an impact in his career for someone so young, and he could light up Goodison with his dribbling ability, skill and end product, steadily maturing into a superstar over time.