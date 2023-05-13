Everton could offer influential centre-back Yerry Mina a new deal this summer, according to a positive new update regarding his future.

When is Mina out of contract at Everton?

The Blues have endured another tough season in the Premier League, meaning they have endured back-to-back relegation battles in the top flight. While they stayed up late in the day last time around, there is still work to do in their remaining three matches in 2022/2023.

One player who Everton have largely had to make do without is Mina, who has been troubled by injury problems throughout the campaign. He has been limited to just four appearances in the league, although he is at least fit currently, thriving in 90 minutes of the 5-1 win away to Brighton on Monday.

The Colombian is out of contract at Goodison Park this summer, however, so unless an extension is agreed, he will move on to pastures new on a free transfer. A positive rumoured has emerged, though - one that suggests his time with the Blues may not definitely be up.

Could Mina sign new Blues deal?

According to Football Insider, Mina "could land a surprise new contract" at Everton this summer, with Sean Dyche thought to be a "fan" of the defender. He was "immensely impressed" with his performance at Brighton and potentially sees him as part of his future plans.

It is noted that the centre-back would have to potentially take a pay cut from his current £120,000-a-week wages, but his exit certainly looks far from a given.

Mina signing a new deal at Everton would be a massive boost, even though his injury troubles have clearly been problematic in recent times. He is a top-level defender when he is fit and firing, having won 39 caps for a talented Colombia side, and also been hailed as "fantastic" and a "monster" by former Blues defender Michael Ball in the past.

His influence was outlined in the aforementioned win over Brighton, where he enjoyed a 94% pass completion rate, made two tackles and won five duels. His aerial dominance and leadership could be such an asset to Dyche moving forward, and at 28, he could remain in and around the peak years of his career for the next three or four years.

A new deal is a no-brainer, with the positives outweighing the positives, and some strong performances in the last three fixtures could further convince Dyche about an extension.