Everton have been linked with a move for Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto all summer long and there could still be a late twist in the saga, following a new update.

Which attackers are Everton signing?

The Blues have managed to do some important transfer business this summer, at a time when they have been badly in need of extra attacking quality. Both Arnaut Danjuma and Beto have come in, giving them more of a formidable look in the final third, but there is still just about to get some late trasfer business over the line.

One player who has been continually backed to complete a move to Goodison Park is Gnonto, who shone for Leeds in the Premier League last season, despite eventually being relegated to the Championship.

It looks as though there is still a chance of some late drama taking place when it comes to Everton snapping up the 19-year-old, following a fresh claim regarding his future.

Will Everton sign Gnonto as well?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, transfer expert Dean Jones claims the Blues are set to make a dramatic final attempt for Gnonto at the eleventh hour on Friday night before the cutoff:

"Leeds are reluctant to cave in over Gnonto, and the player is having to realise it is getting late for something to happen. It's not over, but it's been mentally exhausting for him trying to figure out how this all pans out, and that continued into today because Everton had this temptation to try again.

"The financial restraints are making a breakthrough difficult, but they want to have one more go at making it work. At least with Sinisterra, there is a figure to aim for. That's not the case here, so Leeds hope they hold out."

If Everton manage to acquire Gnonto's signature as well as Danjuma and Beto, getting rid of Neal Maupay at the same time, it could complete the rebuild of their attack this summer.

It clearly isn't going to be easy for the Blues to get their man, considering how desperate Leeds are to retain his services, but it could be a deal that comes to fruition very late in the window, when it is possibly even minutes from its conclusion.

Gnonto himself has made it fairly clear that he would jump at the opportunity to move back to the Premier League, rather than languishing in the Championship for a year, so it remains to be seen if Leeds' stance softens at all.

The Italian could be such a great signing for Everton, coming in as someone with an extremely high ceiling, already winning 12 caps for a strong Italian side, despite still only being a teenager. He has scored once for his country for good measure, which could be the first of plenty, while six goal contributions (two goals and four assists) in the Premier League last season was a solid return for a young player in a struggling team.

Granted, it still looks more likely that Gnonto will stay put, but it is encouraging to see the Blues not out of the race just yet.