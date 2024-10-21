Everton are considering the idea of preparing a £16.5m offer for a "fantastic" attacking player with a big future in the game, according to a fresh transfer update.

Everton transfer news

The Blues find themselves in more buoyant spirits after a dreadful start to the new Premier League, with Saturday's 2-0 win away to Ipswich Town another big step in the right direction, meaning that seven points have been acquired from their last three games.

New signings reportedly continue to be looked at by Everton, with AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueuze linked with a move to Goodison Park. A switch in the January transfer window has been mooted, as Sean Dyche looks to add more attacking quality to his squad.

Fluminense forward Kaua Elias has also been mentioned as a potential addition for the Merseysiders, with Dan Friedkin looking to beat Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe to his services.

Another young attacking player, Santiago Castro, has also been backed to seal a move to Everton in the near future, with the 20-year-old currently plying his trade at Bologna. He has three goals in seven Serie A starts this season, and he has also been capped by Argentina at Under-16, Under-20 and Under-23 level.

Everton considering offer for "fantastic" ace

According to a new report from Kontra Spor [via Sport Witness], Everton are weighing up tabling a £16.5m offer for Besiktas forward Semih Kilicsoy.

The Blues are looking to convince the Turkish club's president, Hasan Arat, that sanctioning a move for the 19-year-old is the right decision for all parties.

Given the aforementioned transfer rumours mentioned, it does look as though The Friedkin Group are making a concerted effort to bring in a new young forward, looking at the long-term picture instead of simply panic buying and bringing in quick fixes.

In Kilicsoy, the Blues could be signing a superb talent if they get a deal over the line, with the Turkish teenager already making such an impact in his senior career, scoring 12 goals and registering seven assists in 50 appearances for Besikas. He has also been described as "fantastic" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, who has backed him to enjoy an "exciting future" in football.

A transfer fee of £16.5m is so cheap in the modern game, given some of the bloated amounts of money that many clubs spend on players, so Everton should consider Kilicsoy as an absolute steal if the price lands around that figure.

Blues supporters would have to accept that the teenager would arrive as a work in progress, rather than someone who fans should expect to excel consistently from the off, but he has the talent to become a huge player on Merseyside over time.