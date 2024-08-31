Everton left it late on deadline day, but eventually turned towards Armando Broja after surprisingly pulling out of a deal to sign an alternative attacking reinforcement for Sean Dyche.

Everton transfer news

Broja's arrival on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season rounded off Everton's transfer window with a bang. The forward joined Iliman Ndiaye, Jake O'Brien, Tim Iroegbunam, Jesper Lindstrom, Asmir Begovic and Orel Mangala on the Toffees' list of arrivals in a busy window that could make all the difference in their battle for Premier League survival.

Welcoming Broja, Everton's Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, told the club's official website: "Having monitored Armando's journey for a number of years, we're very pleased to have been able to bring him to the Club.

"Armando is still a young player who has already built up some impressive experience, but someone we also feel has lots more potential to be unlocked. First and foremost, we will work with him to get him fit as soon as possible. Then, his addition will strengthen our options in the attacking department."

Even after Broja's arrival, however, those at Goodison Park may be wondering what might have been. According to TeamTalk's Harry Watkinson, Everton pulled out of talks to sign Ernest Nuamah late on in the transfer window, with the forward staying put at Lyon in the end.

Reports suggested that Fulham had leapfrogged Everton in the race to sign the 20-year-old winger, but those at Craven Cottage had the same luck in pursuit of his signature. When the January transfer window swings open, there's no doubt he could be one to watch.

"Outrageous" Nuamah would have completed Everton attack

A player on the rise, Nuamah would have rounded off Dyche's attacking options superbly, joining the likes of Ndiaye and Dominic Calvert-Lewin to add an extra spark. What's more, at 20 years old, he's only likely to get even better with more experience, which will only increase Everton's deadline-day regret in the coming months.

Nuamah has earned plenty of praise over the years at Nordsjaelland and current club Lyon, with Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig dubbing his start to the previous campaign "outrageous".

With seven goals and three assists to his name last time out, that start quickly turned into a solid campaign for the Norwegian side and Lyon.

Now set to stay put in France, Nuamah's price tag may increase to the point that Everton will no longer be in a position to chase his signature, turning their collapsed summer move into a case of what might have been.