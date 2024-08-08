Everton’s hunt for a new striker has been ongoing for many weeks, but to no avail, with Sean Dyche yet to agree terms with a centre-forward to complete his transfer window.

A whole host of options have been touted with a move to Goodison Park this summer, despite already having three options in the form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Youssef Chermiti on the books.

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has been the main man linked with a move to Merseyside most, with the Albanian forward free to leave Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

However, any deal for the 22-year-old would cost the Toffees around the £25-£30m mark - a huge sum for a player who could only manage one Premier League goal in the entirety of last season.

As a result, Dyche’s side could move for one talent who could be available for a cut-price fee after being relegated with his current side during the 2023/24 campaign.

Everton considering move for new attacking talent

According to TEAMtalk, Everton are monitoring the situation of Almeria forward Largie Ramazani ahead of a potential move to the club this summer.

The 23-year-old registered eight goal contributions in his 29 LaLiga appearances, but it wasn’t enough to help the Spanish side avoid the drop zone and escape relegation.

Belgian forward Ramazani, who is a product of the Manchester United academy, can feature in various positions across the frontline including on either flank, providing excellent versatility for Dyche.

He could prove to be a similar talent to one star who captured the hearts of many during his time in the first team at Goodison Park.

Why Ramazani could be like Gordon for Everton

Academy graduate Anthony Gordon may not have impressed fans when he decided to leave the club for Newcastle United in January 2023, but during his time on Merseyside, he certainly made a good impression.

The winger made 80 appearances for the Toffees in all competitions, scoring ten goals, playing a crucial role during the 2021/22 campaign, featuring in 35 Premier League games.

He eventually left for £45m - an excellent deal for the club - with Dyche and Co having the opportunity to sign Ramazani, who is a similar player to Gordon according to FBref’s comparison feature.

When analysing their respective stats per 90 last season, the comparison is warranted with the Belgian matching or even bettering Gordon in numerous key areas.

Despite scoring fewer goals than the former Everton man, the “outrageous” Ramazani, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, completed more take-ons per 90, whilst also having a greater take-on success rate.

How Ramadani & Gordon compare per 90 in 2023/24 Statistics Ramadani Gordon Games played 29 35 Goals + assists 8 21 Take-ons completed 1.8 1.7 Take-on success 42% 41% Goal per shot-on-target 0.3 0.3 Stats via FBref

He also managed to register the same average of goals per shot on target taken, demonstrating that he needs fewer opportunities than Gordon to threaten the goalkeeper - a great talent to have that would improve the Toffees’ forward line after scoring just 40 Premier League goals last season.

Whilst it’s unknown how much a deal for the Almeria talent would cost the club, he would be an excellent signing and one that would be a cheaper alternative to Broja after their relegation back to Spain’s second tier.

His versatility could also be a huge bonus to Dyche, allowing him to play alongside the likes of Calvert-Lewin and Beto if needed.