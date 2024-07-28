Everton are planning a new approach for an "amazing" Premier League player in the coming days, according to a new transfer update.

Everton transfer news

The Blues have been backed to sign plenty of players in the summer transfer window, having already completed some effective pieces of business. Iliman Ndiaye has come in from Marseille, while Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam has also completed a move to Goodison Park.

In terms of other potential new signings, Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto has been mentioned as a strong target for Everton, with the Italian someone who could dovetail nicely with Jesper Lindstrom, who has joined on loan from Napoli until the end of the season.

Lyon and Republic of Ireland centre-back Jake O'Brien is another target reportedly close to joining the Merseysiders. The 23-year-old is an impressive young defender who started 27 matches in Ligue 1 last term, scoring four goals and registering two assists for good measure.

Another target is believed to be Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik, who has proven himself at the top level for a sustained period of time, scoring 17 goals in 73 caps for Poland. At 30, he isn't getting younger, but he has shown what a force he can be in front of goal and could give Sean Dyche the extra firepower that he craves.

Everton plan new approach for "amazing" ace

According to a new update from CaughtOffside, Everton are now planning a fresh approach for Chelsea striker Armando Broja this summer.

This report also states that the Albania international is "still waiting to see if AC Milan make a move in the final part of the transfer window", adding that "Brentford could also look to do business for him".

Broja arguably hasn't quite reached his potential as a footballer considering how highly rated he has been since a young age, with former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino saying of him last season:

"The potential is amazing. We’re talking about one of the young strikers in England and in Europe with [the] most potential. But the problem now is he needs to push himself, and we’re going to try to help him to realise that never it is enough."

The Albanian has been around for some time, but it is easy to forget how young the £40,000-a-week Broja still is at 22, and there is no doubt that he is a hugely talented player with an eye for goal, having netted 16 times in 35 appearances for Chelsea's Under-18s during his teenage years, and also finding the net five times for his country to date.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin's Everton future up in the air amid interest from other clubs, the Chelsea attacker could be an intriguing replacement for the Englishman, coming in as a player who is still raw, but someone who is capable of finding further levels in the coming years.