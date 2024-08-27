Everton are in talks to complete the signing of an "outstanding" Premier League player on loan who could replace Neal Maupay.

Everton transfer news

The Blues find themselves in a grim position just weeks into the new season, with two heavy defeats coming their way in their opening couple of league games, at home to Brighton and away to Tottenham. Sean Dyche is under increasing pressure, given the nature of the performances, and fans showed their unhappiness towards the players at the train station after the loss to Spurs.

Dyche may feel that more signings are imperative between now and deadline day slamming shut on Friday, but it remains to be seen if the club's owners will stump up the money to bring in fresh faces. There are rumours doing the rounds at least, though, which could give supporters an element of encouragement.

Everton are believed to have made a late approach to sign Sevilla right-back Gonzalo Montiel, who enjoyed a spell on loan at Nottingham Forest last season and is known best for scoring the winning penalty for Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final shootout against France.

The Toffees have also been boosted in their pursuit of Chelsea striker Armando Broja, due to Ipswich Town's move for him potentially being on the verge of collapse. It remains to be seen if the Merseysiders will push to sign him in the coming days, but their hopes of getting him have at least increased a little.

Eyeing eyeing "outstanding" Premier League ace on loan

According to a fresh claim from TEAMtalk, Everton have "held talks" with Chelsea over the loan signing of forward David Datro Fofana this week.

The report states that "work is being done on deals behind the scenes" to snap up the £30,000-a-week Ivorian, adding that the Blues are looking to "move on Maupay" at the same time, days after he criticised his own supporters on social media after their aforementioned train station antics.

Fofana could be a strong addition for Dyche between now and Friday to replace Maupay, giving them an option in attack, following no goals scored in their opening two Premier League matches.

Granted, it would only be a loan switch, but the 21-year-old could be desperate to prove his worth to Chelsea, which could benefit Everton at the same time. He is a young attacker with lots of promise, with Vincent Kompany hailing him during their time together at Burnley last season:

"We will need performances like the performance he gave against West Ham. He was outstanding. The entire performance from Fofana was outstanding and we’ve needed it. Hopefully he can continue like that from now until the end of the season."

Fofana scored four goals in just 10 league starts for Burnley, outlining his attacking ability, and he is also a three-cap Ivory Coast Under-21 international, finding the net once in that time.