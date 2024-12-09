Everton are believed to be interested in signing a "very intelligent" player who is admired by Jose Mourinho, according to a new transfer update.

There continue to be incoming and outgoing transfer rumours regarding the Blues, with Michael Keane linked with a move away from Goodison Park in recent days. The veteran defender is said to be wanted by Serie A clubs, with his current deal expiring at the end of this season.

Another player who could be on the move from Everton soon is Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who remains an injury-prone player not enjoying his best season currently. Like Keane, his contract expires in the summer of 2025, which is why the Merseysiders could entertain offers for him once the January transfer window opens, instead of losing him on a free transfer.

The future of Sean Dyche as the Blues' manager also continues to be a big talking point at Goodison, and individuals are being mentioned as potential replacements, should he be relieved of his duties soon. One such figure is Sergio Conceicao, who was most recently in charge of Porto, leaving earlier this year.

Edin Terzic has also emerged as a possible option for Everton, having guided Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League final last season, where they were beaten by Real Madrid. He is still without a club after departing the Bundesliga giants in the summer.

Everton eyeing move for "very intelligent" ace

According to Sabah [via Sport Witness], Everton have sent scouts to watch Fenerbahce winger Oguz Aydin in action, seeing him as a potential signing in the New Year. The 24-year-old has also been linked with Arsenal, among others, with Lille and Lazio among those to have representatives to view him for his current club.

Aydin is an exciting attacking player with the ability to make a real difference at Everton, providing healthy competition for the likes of Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil.

The one-cap Turkey international has scored three goals in as many Turkish Super Lig starts this season, while his manager, Mourinho, has heaped praise on him, saying: "He is a good player physically and tactically and very intelligent.

"With all due respect to (Vincenzo) Montella (Turkey manager), he should be happy. I suppose the team that did not sign him will be unhappy. We brought him in at the last minute. I asked him to give me time. He was not ready, but, after 4-5 months, he has reached an optimal level. I am very happy for him."

Aydin is a left winger by trade, but his versatility allows him to do a job on the right flank, too, meaning he could be an option to replace either current starters Ndiaye and McNeil.

At 24, he is still a maturing player in the final third, too, and he would be brought in to spend the peak years of his career at Everton, adding an extra spark to their struggling attack.