Everton are believed to have made an approach to sign a major South American prospect, according to a fresh transfer update.

Everton manager & takeover latest

The future of Sean Dyche at Goodison Park is a big talking point currently, with the Blues enduring an awful start to the season that has seen them pick up just one point from their opening five Premier League matches. This Saturday's visit of Crystal Palace is a huge game for the manager, who will know that defeat will heap massive pressure on him.

There is also the small matter of The Friedkin Group's takeover of Everton hopefully going through in the very near future, having agreed a deal to purchase Farhad Moshiri's 94.1% stake.

Potential replacements for Dyche are already being mooted, including former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, who was most recently in charge of Lazio, with Dan Friedkin and Co said to be eyeing their Serie A connections in search of a new boss.

Graham Potter is another name who has been thrown into the mix, having not been in management since his doomed spell at Stamford Bridge, while former England manager Gareth Southgate has also been mentioned as an option.

Now, a piece of transfer news has emerged regarding the Blues, as they look to acquire the signature of an exciting young talent.

Everton pushing to sign 17-year-old attacker

According to a report from UOL [via Sport Witness], Everton have made an approach to sign Sao Paulo forward Henrique Carmo, who is seen as one of his current club's "great prospects".

Both the Blues and Paris Saint-Germain are thought to have "already expressed interest" in snapping up the 17-year-old, while Saudi side Al-Qadsiah are also battling to sign him, as well as an unnamed Portuguese club. His current deal expires in December 2025, but other clubs will be able to strike a pre-contract agreement with him from July next year.

Not a huge amount will be known about Carmo to Everton supporters, considering he is playing in Brazil and only made his first-team debut back in August. The fact that Sao Paulo cherish him so much and are desperate for him to sign an extension says so much about his ability, however, and there could be so much more to come from him in the next 10 or 15 years.

Carmo has won three caps for Brazil at Under-16 level, scoring once, as well as bagging a goal and an assist apiece for Sao Paulo's Under-20s, despite still only being 17 years of age. He clearly wouldn't be coming in as a key man from the off, should Everton agree to beat PSG and others to his signature, but he would be seen as a long-term acquisition with the potential to grow into something special.

Whether the Blues have the financial clout to beat the likes of PSG and Al-Qadsiah is up for debate, but The Friedkin Group's takeover will hopefully ensure that more funds are available than under Moshiri.