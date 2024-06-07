It looks set to be a busy summer for Everton on several fronts, with a fresh name already emerging as a reported target for the Toffees in need of bargain deals in the coming months.

Everton transfer news

Not only do those at Goodison Park have to worry about incomings and outgoings this summer, but they've also got a potential takeover to finally get over the line. Following the collapse of 777 Partners' deal, it's John Textor who seems most likely to swoop in and save Everton, with an offer reportedly on the cards. His arrival could at least ease the financial problems at Goodison, but that may not be enough to prevent exits such as Amadou Onana's.

The Belgian has already been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth £50m this summer. And whilst his exit would leave a gaping hole in Sean Dyche's squad, the profit of his departure would undoubtedly go a long way, especially if Everton found the right replacement. In an ideal world, Onana will leave for a substantial fee, before the Toffees find a cheaper alternative to match his quality, which is where Armin Gigovic could come in.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Everton are racing to sign Gigovic this summer alongside Crystal Palace and West Ham United. The FK Rostov midfielder has enjoyed a successful loan spell at FC Midtjylland over the last 18 months - a move that took place due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine - and could now be available for loan once more this summer.

Into the final year of his contract at Rostov, Gigovic could seal a loan move this summer before moving on for free in a permanent switch next year. If the Russian side do demand a fee for their midfielder, meanwhile, then he could cost Everton and others a reported £12.7m.

"Strong" Gigovic has already impressed against Pickford

Helping Midtjylland win the Danish Superliga this season, Gigovic has since gone on to impress for Bosnia and Herzegovina in an international friendly against England and Jordan Pickford at St James' Park to start the three-team Premier League race for his signature.

Playing 82 minutes, the midfielder reportedly stood out despite the 3-0 defeat in the end. He's certainly got his admirers in Bosnia too, with X account Bosniaco describing Gigovic as "strong" at the end of May.

Still just 22 years old, there could be plenty more to come from Gigovic, who may well find himself on his way to Merseyside this summer to ease their potential Onana blow. The Bosnian certainly ticks plenty of boxes for the type of deal that the Toffees need to be making in the summer window.