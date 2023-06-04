It was uncomfortable, distressing, and uncertain, but by the skin of their teeth, Everton survived.

Premier League football will continue at Goodison Park in August, and after two miraculously close escapes in the past two years, the Blue half of Merseyside will hope the next campaign will be untainted by the threat of relegation.

How did the Toffees find themselves in this position again? The main answer is a painful lack of end product.

Sean Dyche's men only found the net on 35 occasions in 38 outings - a dismal return and something that simply must be rectified.

The club is craving an injection of pace, excitement, and energy to their stale attack, which could come in the form of the recently linked Largie Ramazani.

What’s the latest on Largie Ramazani to Everton?

According to Football Insider, the Blues, alongside Aston Villa, are tracking the Almeria winger ahead for a possible move this summer.

The 22-year-old is extremely highly rated and the Andalucian club could demand up to £35m if he is to depart.

What can Largie Ramazani offer Everton?

Everton have desperately lacked an attacking verve this season which stemmed from very little creativity in forward areas. A tendency to rely upon long balls and set pieces became the hallmark of the plan that allowed the Toffees to perilously scrape past relegation.

However, Ramazini would offer Dyche a different dimension with his frightening speed and direct style of play. This is portrayed by the fact that he ranks in the highest 3% for progressive carries per 90, as well as the best 5% for successful take-ons per 90, according to FBref.

The Belgian has registered 20 goal involvements with Almeria, since leaving Manchester United in 2020, and has been hailed for his potential.

As per talent scout Jacek Kulig, the mercurial ex-Manchester United gem has been described as “explosive”, “electric” and “dynamic.” The tweet even compares the youngster to Vinicius Jr., to underline his brilliance.

He could, therefore, be crucial in allowing Dominic Calvert-Lewin to recapture his goal-scoring form in the Premier League next term.

The Englishman has been forced to endure an injury-ravaged campaign, which has meant he has only started 15 Premier League games this term. This has really damaged Everton, as fellow strikers Ellis Simms and Neal Maupay netted just two goals between them in 38 outings.

Nevertheless, in a mini-late season flurry, the frontman netted twice in six appearances to give the fans a small reminder of what they’ve missed throughout the year.

Give the forward a consistent run of games and a constant supply from a skilful attacker like Ramazani, then Dyche can implement some more pleasing football from August, with Calvert-Lewin at the forefront.