Everton could avoid relegation down to the Championship against Bournemouth on the final day of the Premier League next weekend.

They are currently two points clear of the drop zone heading into the 38th game week and could need to either win against the Cherries or hope that results elsewhere go their way to stay in the league.

Goals have been hard to come by for the club with Dwight McNeil (seven) the only player with more than four strikes in the division this term, whilst Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the side's top-scoring number nine with two.

Prior to his dismissal, Frank Lampard recalled Ellis Simms from his loan spell at Sunderland in January to bolster his attacking options but the academy graduate has scored just once in ten matches in the top-flight.

The Toffees were recently linked with a swoop to sign Real Betis centre-forward Raul Garcia and the youngster could come in as a big upgrade on Simms for Sean Dyche.

Who is Raul Garcia?

Not to be confused with the veteran Athletic Bilbao striker, he is a 22-year-old marksman who is currently on loan at Mirandes in the second tier of Spanish football.

Garcia has enjoyed a terrific year in LaLiga 2 and has proven himself to be a consistent goalscorer who can also provide opportunities for his teammates. The second-tier talent has scored 19 goals and assisted seven in 38 appearances in the division and averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.09.

Journalist Josh Bunting stated that the attacker has been "flying" this season such is form and the statistics certainly back that up as the Spaniard has been able to provide goals and assists on a regular basis for Mirandes.

Simms, who is also 22, spent the first half of the campaign on loan to Sunderland and caught the eye, scoring seven goals and assisting two in 17 appearances for the Black Cats in the Championship and averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.03.

The Englishman has failed to make the step up to the Premier League, however, with one goal and zero assists in ten outings. It's clear his numbers in the second tier are not quite as impressive as Garcia's in the second division of Spanish football and thus, an upgrade could be sourced by Dyche.

Indeed, their respective returns this season suggest that the Real Betis prospect, who has been valued at €10m (£9m), could offer more of a goal threat and more creativity in the final third.