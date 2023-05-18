Everton have been touted as a leading potential suitor to sign Real Betis striker Raul Garcia this summer, according to reports.

Who is Raul Garcia?

Garcia is a Spanish forward and academy graduate at the Benito Villamarin Stadium but currently plays his football at CD Mirandes who he joined on a season-long loan in July 2022, as per Transfermarkt. During his 37 appearances to date on the road, he’s grabbed the attention of Sean Dyche in the Premier League.

Last week, Estadio Deportivo reported that the Toffees had sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old in action and are closely monitoring him as a result of believing that he would be a strong signing and be able to perform well in the top flight, and they have been handed an apparent transfer boost after learning that his parent club are willing to listen to any kind of respectable offer put on the table.

Who is signing Garcia?

Now, according to ABC Sevilla (via Sport Witness), Everton have been given the green light because Real Betis don’t have Garcia in their long-term “plans” and have therefore “decided to sell” him during the upcoming window.

The La Liga side have already “communicated” their conclusion to the striker and his representatives in “recent days”, and whilst he has a €30m (£26m) release clause, it’s stated that €10m (£8m) is the “initial figure” needed to start negotiations.

The Blues, alongside Brighton and Hove Albion, are the only two suitors name-checked, and whilst the pair are yet to submit any formal bids, there is a “lot of interest”.

Everton have been missing an out-and-out centre-forward this season with the injuries to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, not to mention that both Neal Maupay and Ellis Simms haven't been firing in front of goal, but having been hailed a “composed” finisher by journalist Josh Bunting, Garcia could be the perfect candidate to change their fortunes at Goodison Park.

The 2021/22 Spanish Cup winner has a mightily impressive record in the final third at CD Mirandes this term, scoring 19 goals and providing seven assists in 37 La Liga 2 appearances, whilst recording a total of 93 shots which is more than any other member of his squad, as per FBRef.

Garcia doesn’t have any previous experience of playing in England, so on tat basis, it could well take him a bit of time to adjust, but considering how threatening he can be and the prolific edge that he may bring to Dyche’s squad, whether that be in the Premier League or Championship, the hierarchy should definitely test the waters to see if an agreement can be reached this summer.