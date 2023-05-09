Everton have sent scouts to watch Real Betis striker Raul Garcia ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Garcia's future?

The Toffees failed to sign a single player in January and Sean Dyche’s need for attacking reinforcements is clear as his side are the third lowest-scoring team in the division this season even despite the thumping win at Brighton, so the 22-year-old has been highlighted as a potential summer target to help change their fortunes.

The Spaniard normally plays his football at the Benito Villamarin Stadium but is currently out on a season-long loan at CD Mirandes, where during his 36 appearances to date, he has caught the eye of the boss at Goodison Park.

Manuel Pellegrini‘s forward’s contract with his parent club isn’t set to expire for another two years, but the high standard of his performances on the road have alerted potential suitors, in particular the hierarchy on Merseyside.

According to Estadio Deportivo (via Sport Witness), Everton, alongside top-flight rivals Brighton and Hove Albion, are both “closely watching” Garcia ahead of the 2023/24 term. The Toffees and the Seagulls have already deployed officials to assess the striker, with the duo “convinced” that he will be a “good signing” and confident that he will be able to perform in the Premier League.

Real Betis are expected to “accept any offer” that gets put in front of them, and it’s stated that Farhad Moshiri is “more than capable” of meeting his target’s price tag which has been set at €10m (£8m).

Should Everton splash the cash on Garcia?

Garcia has only made 99 senior appearances since the start of his career so Everton would be taking a risk by gambling on a centre-forward with limited experience, but having been hailed a “composed” finisher by journalist Josh Bunting, it’s absolutely one worth taking if he can provide cover to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The 6 foot 3 colossus has clocked up 26 goal contributions (19 goals and seven assists) in 36 outings for CD Mirandes and has recorded a total of 91 shots since the start of the campaign, which is higher than any other member of his squad, as per FBRef.

Garcia also won his first piece of silverware in the form of the Spanish Cup in 2021/22 so will know what it takes to compete and be successful at a high level, and putting this alongside his prolific form and hunger to achieve, he would be the perfect profile of player in the final third for Dyche.