Everton have reportedly reached an agreement with a new manager who has beaten them six times in his career, following the sacking of Sean Dyche.

Dyche sacked by Everton

On Thursday, almost out of the blue, it was confirmed that Dyche had been dismissed at Goodison Park, having told The Friedkin Group earlier in the week that he had taken his team as far as he could.

The Englishman lasted in the Everton job for just under two years, having arrived in late January in 2023, and overall, it was a hugely disappointing spell. Granted, he managed to steer the Merseysiders away from Premier League relegation twice, but that's nothing to shout about for a club of their size.

This season hasn't been good enough for the Blues, both in terms of results and performances, with Dyche's team languishing in 16th place in the table, as well as playing arguably the dullest football in the division, scoring only 15 goals in 19 league games. Only bottom-place Southampton (12) have scored fewer.

Even before Dyche's sacking, other managers were being linked with replacing him, including former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, but it looks as though someone else is already the front-runner to succeed the 53-year-old.

Everton reach agreement with top manager target

According to journalist Graeme Bailey on X, Everton have reached an agreement with David Moyes on an initial short-term deal until this summer. This follows from the reliable Paul Joyce claiming that Moyes is "of interest" to the Blues and the Scot is the "first choice" target.

While not necessarily perfect, Moyes does feel like the safest option to come in and steady the ship at Everton, having enjoyed such an impressive spell at the club first time around, not least finishing fourth in the Premier League during the 2004/05 season.

The 61-year-old knows the club inside out, and with a move to a new stadium happening at the end of this season, being relegated to the Championship doesn't even bear thinking about. Bringing in a manager who is an expert at knowing the Premier League and how to grind out results is, therefore, imperative, and Moyes ticks that box emphatically.

Not only that, but he has shown what a competent manager he is when coming up against Everton throughout his career, beating them six times overall, while Micah Richards lauded him after guiding West Ham to UEFA Europa Conference League glory.

“I feel as though he [Moyes] doesn’t always get the appreciation he deserves, in terms of, obviously, West Ham not winning something for so long, and then he comes and wins, and now the expectation is different."

There may be some Everton fans who feel that a Moyes reunion won't work, or want a manager with more progressive ideas, but he feels like a strong choice at a critical point in the club's history.